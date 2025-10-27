EU approves new rules to ban drivers bloc-wide for serious traffic offences

The European Parliament has approved new legislation on driving that would introduce several changes, including banning drivers with serious traffic violations from driving across all 27 EU countries.

Reforms to EU driving rules approved by European Parliament

On October 21, the European Parliament backed changes to the EU driving licence rules in an aim “to contribute to road safety and reduce collisions” - around 20.000 lives are lost across Europe each year due to road accidents. One update to rules is the digital driving licence, which will become the main licence format in the EU by 2030, and will be accessible by mobile phone.

Other changes include introducing new requirements for driving tests, including knowledge on blind spots, opening doors safely and dangers of using phones while driving, as well as medical checks before issuing driving licences to check eyesight and cardiovascular health.

Additionally, driving licences for both motorcycles and cars will now be valid for 15 years instead of 10, and new drivers will face a probationary period of at least two years. The Netherlands already has a probationary period of five years for novice drivers.