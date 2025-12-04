Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
D66 and CDA plan to halt 30 percent ruling cuts in new coalition proposal

D66 and CDA plan to halt 30 percent ruling cuts in new coalition proposal

Pieter Beens / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

Dutch parties D66 and CDA have submitted a 17-page outline of proposals they want to include in a new coalition agreement. Plans include restoring the 30 percent tax break and increasing housing construction. 

Expat tax break included in Dutch coalition proposal

The plan that D66 and CDA have been working on for the last two weeks focuses on five main areas: housing, migration, the economy, nitrogen pollution reduction and defence. One of the most notable points for internationals is the restoration of the 30 percent ruling - a tax break that allows highly skilled migrants working in the Netherlands to claim the first 30 percent of their income as tax-free during the first five years of residency.

After changes that would see the 30 percent ruling phased out completely were reversed, the government decided to reduce the tax break to 27 percent by 2027 instead. The two parties want to restore the 30 percent ruling to continue attracting highly skilled workers and researchers. 

“The Netherlands has a great need for skilled professionals and bright minds. We want to be a country that does not retreat behind the dikes, and where people can develop their talents,” the parties write in the outline document (in Dutch). For this reason, the parties also want to invest more in scientific research and digital infrastructure.

New coalition plan “outstretched hand” to other parties

Another proposal included in the document is to designate 21 large-scale new construction sites throughout the Netherlands to form new neighbourhoods or even cities, reports NOS. The two parties also want to phase out the mortgage interest tax deductions for homeowners. 

Achieving the legal nitrogen target by 2035 and partially reinstating conscription to build soldier numbers to at least 122.000 in the next five years are other points mentioned in the document. Even with all these plans, D66 and CDA have stressed that they are leaving space for other parties to include their own proposals for their “positive agenda”, stating in the document that it is “not a detailed coalition agreement but an outstretched hand”.

While D66 and CDA have taken tentative steps in forming a coalition government, more parties are needed to form a majority cabinet. Rob Jetten, leader of the largest Dutch party D66, initially favoured a centre coalition with CDA, VVD and GroenLinks-PvdA. However, VVD leader Dilan Yeşilgöz has repeatedly ruled out being part of a coalition with GL-PvdA, preferring a centre-right cabinet with JA21.

Informateur Sybrand Buma is set to meet with all parties in the Tweede Kamer over the coming days to determine which parties would be willing to form a coalition or support the parties' proposals. “I hope that other parties will look at this agenda with an open mind,” Buma said. “It should be read as an invitation that hopefully other political parties, but also organisations in society, social partners and other branches of government can find opportunities to co-operate.”

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

The Netherlands to revisit scrapping 30 percent ruling in new budgetThe Netherlands to revisit scrapping 30 percent ruling in new budget
The Netherlands extends tighter border controls until June 2026The Netherlands extends tighter border controls until June 2026
Limiting international students could cost Dutch economy billions, study showsLimiting international students could cost Dutch economy billions, study shows
30 percent ruling in the Netherlands faces further cuts30 percent ruling in the Netherlands faces further cuts
What travellers need to know about the new entry and exit rules for the EUWhat travellers need to know about the new entry and exit rules for the EU
Dutch government to raise salary requirements for highly skilled migrantsDutch government to raise salary requirements for highly skilled migrants
Amsterdam to introduce integration course for expat residentsAmsterdam to introduce integration course for expat residents
Dutch cabinet collapses as PVV pulls out of coalitionDutch cabinet collapses as PVV pulls out of coalition
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.