D66 and CDA plan to halt 30 percent ruling cuts in new coalition proposal

Dutch parties D66 and CDA have submitted a 17-page outline of proposals they want to include in a new coalition agreement. Plans include restoring the 30 percent tax break and increasing housing construction.

Expat tax break included in Dutch coalition proposal

The plan that D66 and CDA have been working on for the last two weeks focuses on five main areas: housing, migration, the economy, nitrogen pollution reduction and defence. One of the most notable points for internationals is the restoration of the 30 percent ruling - a tax break that allows highly skilled migrants working in the Netherlands to claim the first 30 percent of their income as tax-free during the first five years of residency.

After changes that would see the 30 percent ruling phased out completely were reversed, the government decided to reduce the tax break to 27 percent by 2027 instead. The two parties want to restore the 30 percent ruling to continue attracting highly skilled workers and researchers.

“The Netherlands has a great need for skilled professionals and bright minds. We want to be a country that does not retreat behind the dikes, and where people can develop their talents,” the parties write in the outline document (in Dutch). For this reason, the parties also want to invest more in scientific research and digital infrastructure.