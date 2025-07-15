Home
What travellers need to know about the new entry and exit rules for the EU

Simone Jacobs
The European Parliament has approved the new Entry/Exit System for countries in the European Union (EU). Here's what passengers travelling to and from the Netherlands or other EU countries need to know: 

New EES gets final approval in the EU

On July 9, members of the European Parliament approved the new Entry/Exit System (EES) for non-EU nationals travelling to countries in the EU. 572 MEPs voted in favour of implementing the new system and 42 voted against.

The Netherlands and other EU countries can now begin with preparations to implement the EES. The shared launch date across the bloc will likely be in October 2025. After the shared launch date, EU countries will implement the measure over a six-month period.

Three months after the launch date, EU countries will introduce EES checks for non-EU citizens at half of their border crossings. Six months after the launch date, non-EU citizens travelling through any border crossing in the EU will have to register in the EES system.

How does the EU Entry/Exit System work?

The EES will require non-EU citizens who are visiting any EU country for the first time to log their passport details and biometric data in a dedicated booth before proceeding to passport control. The new system is designed to make travel quicker and replace the passport stamp system for logging arrivals and departures.

Each new EU country you enter will store this data in a file for three years. If you don’t give the information, you will be denied entry. The EES will apply to non-EU citizens travelling to 25 of the 27 EU countries, not including Ireland and Cyprus, which will keep the passport stamp system. Non-EU citizens will also have to give their information when they first arrive in Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein or Switzerland.

When you return to an EU country where you have already added your information to the EES, officials will check the details upon entry and exit. Frontex is also set to design an app which allows travellers to add their passport information ahead of time, but fingerprints must always be taken at the border.

Do the EES rules apply if I have a Dutch residence permit?

It is important to note that not all non-EU nationals will be required to provide their information for the EES. If you are a non-EU national with a residence permit or long-term visa for an EU country, such as the Netherlands, you won’t have to log your information.

So long as you have your passport and visa documents or residence permit with you when you travel, you won’t need to do anything else.

