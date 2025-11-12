The Netherlands extends tighter border controls until June 2026

The outgoing Minister of Asylum and Migration David van Weel has announced that the Netherlands will extend stricter controls on the borders with Germany and Belgium to June 2026 at the earliest.

Dutch police extend stricter border checks

Since December 2024, Dutch police have been carrying out additional border controls at crossings with Germany and Belgium. Van Weel announced in a letter to parliament that these checks will be extended until at least June 2026 to continue combating human trafficking and reducing the number of people seeking asylum entering the country.

Over the past nine months, of the 123.320 people who were checked at the borders, 470 were refused entry. According to NOS, this is more than would have been stopped with regular checks.

Van Weel’s predecessor Marlojein Faber first introduced the border controls as part of a strict plan to reduce the number of people seeking asylum in the Netherlands. The plans were heavily criticised and dubbed “symbolic politics” after refusing to provide the Royal Marechaussee with extra personnel to perform the additional checks.