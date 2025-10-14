Limiting international students could cost Dutch economy billions, study shows

A study by SEO Economic Research has revealed that restricting the number of international students in the Netherlands could cost the Dutch economy up to 4,8 billion euros.

Deterring international students will damage Dutch economy

Erasmus University in Rotterdam, along with the universities in Leiden, Utrecht, and Amsterdam (UvA and VU), commissioned SEO Economic Research to assess the impact of limiting the number of international students on the Netherlands. The research institute found that having fewer students from abroad in the Randstad region would result in an economic loss of 3,9 to 4,8 billion euros.

Removing courses taught in English and capping the number of international students studying at Dutch universities could result in a 75 percent drop in international bachelors’ students and 25 percent drop in masters’ students. While this would save the government millions and slightly ease housing shortages, the negative effects would outweigh the benefits the country would gain.

According to the Financieele Dagblad (FD), with the Netherlands relying on international students who stay in the Netherlands after graduating, the skilled workforce would shrink, tax revenues would decline and businesses would feel the drop in demand for goods and services to which internationals contribute. Business services and financial institutions would be the worst affected.