Dutch government details plan to make childcare almost free from 2029

The government has revealed how it plans to make childcare in the Netherlands almost free from 2029. Under the new plans, the childcare allowance will be scrapped, and 9 billion euros will be given directly to childcare organisations every year, leaving parents to pay only a small portion of the costs themselves.

Childcare in the Netherlands to be nearly free from 2029

From 2029, childcare will be almost free for working parents in the Netherlands, State Secretary for Participation and Integration Jurgen Nobel announced in a plan presented to the House of Representatives. To do this, the government will raise its contribution to affordable childcare from 6 billion euros per year to 9 billion euros.

Instead of this money going to parents in the form of a childcare allowance, it will go directly to childcare providers. This means parents would only need to pay a small amount of childcare costs themselves, while not having to worry about reimbursements and benefit scandals. According to RTL Nieuws, thousands of households previously ran into problems when they accidentally received larger benefits than they were supposed to and had to repay them.

Profits to be limited in Dutch childcare sector

As it stands, the substantial amount of money the Dutch government wishes to pay to childcare organisations could be considered unlawful state aid under European rules. This is why the government plans to designate childcare as a “service of general economic interest (SGEI)”, similar to the structure used for housing associations.