Union calls for year of parental leave to ease pressure on Dutch childcare

As the demand for childcare in the Netherlands grows, more pressure is being felt in the sector with the continuing worker shortage. Dutch trade union CNV has suggested giving new parents a year of parental leave to ease the pressure on the childcare sector.

Longer parental leave in the Netherlands could ease childcare pressure

CNV member Daniëlle Woestenberg proposes giving new parents longer leave so they can bond with their children and reduce the pressure on the childcare sector at the same time. Currently, employees with children get a total of 26 weeks of parental leave (not including maternity leave), a large part of it unpaid.

Woestenberg suggests giving up to one year of leave for parents, split equally between fathers and mothers. "The entire labour market benefits from this. If you now consider the costs of allowances, childcare, and things like sick leave, it works out if you redistribute it wisely," she said. A similar model is used in Sweden, where both parents have 90 days of leave and share another 300 days of parental leave between the two of them.

While Ed Buitenhek, a childcare advisor for nearly 30 years, agrees that increasing the amount of parental leave could help ease the childcare staff shortage somewhat, he is concerned that it could actually do the opposite for other sectors. “The question is whether the additional quality requirements for childcare outweigh the impact on the rest of the Netherlands," Buitenhek told AD.