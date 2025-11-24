Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow

The number of people in the Netherlands who work between 28 and 35 hours per week has grown. Young parents in particular are more likely to have part-time jobs.

Working part time in the Netherlands becoming more common

New figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) have revealed that during the third quarter of 2025, around 1,9 million people in the Netherlands worked part-time jobs of 28 to 35 hours a week. This is 300.000 more than in the same period four years ago.

Working the equivalent of 3,5 days every week is especially popular among men and women with children. CBS chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen believes the “relatively large” growth in part-time workers is “related to the desire of young parents to share caregiving responsibilities”, reports NOS.

Around 5,1 million people in the Netherlands work full-time (35 hours or more per week), 20.000 fewer than in Q3 last year, but significantly more than the 4,8 million four years ago. Compared with four years ago, men are working full-time slightly less often, dropping from 82 percent to 81 percent, while women have longer working hours more often, up from 33 percent to 35 percent.