Dutch workers retire 2,5 years later than they did in 2010, study finds

A study by the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) has revealed that people in the Netherlands are working longer and longer before retiring. Residents stay in the workforce for an average of 2,5 years longer than they did in 2010.

Dutch population working extra years in good health

Since 2010, the RIVM has been studying workers aged 55 years and older and found that these older residents continued working for an average of 8,5 years. Research involving individuals of the same age group from 2019 predicts that these workers will continue working for 11 years - an additional 2,5 years compared to 2010.

According to the health institute, “they work these additional 2,5 years in good health and with good work capacity”. Work capacity refers to their physical and mental ability to continue with their jobs.

With population growth in the Netherlands entirely due to migration and birth rates continuing to decline, it might become necessary for residents to have longer working lives in the coming years.