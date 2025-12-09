Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
Dutch workers retire 2,5 years later than they did in 2010, study finds

Dutch workers retire 2,5 years later than they did in 2010, study finds

By Simone Jacobs

A study by the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) has revealed that people in the Netherlands are working longer and longer before retiring. Residents stay in the workforce for an average of 2,5 years longer than they did in 2010. 

Dutch population working extra years in good health

Since 2010, the RIVM has been studying workers aged 55 years and older and found that these older residents continued working for an average of 8,5 years. Research involving individuals of the same age group from 2019 predicts that these workers will continue working for 11 years - an additional 2,5 years compared to 2010. 

According to the health institute, “they work these additional 2,5 years in good health and with good work capacity”. Work capacity refers to their physical and mental ability to continue with their jobs

With population growth in the Netherlands entirely due to migration and birth rates continuing to decline, it might become necessary for residents to have longer working lives in the coming years. 

Falling birth rates could trigger second wave of ageing population

Figures from demographic institute Nidi and pension think tank Netspar forecast a drop in the Dutch population from the over 18 million currently to below 10 million by the end of the century if current birth patterns continue.

The number of births in the Netherlands has been declining since 2010. In 2024, women had an average of 1,4 children, a significant drop compared to the 1,8 measured 14 years before.

"In many families, women still carry a lot of caregiving responsibilities, but if they also want a career, that often leads to fewer children or no children at all," researcher for Nidi Harry van Dalen told De Telegraaf. However, this isn’t the only factor for falling birth rates cited by researchers: "The current number of children is strongly influenced by current societal developments, such as a tight housing market and the precarious labour market position of young adults."

Experts warn that if the fertility rate in the Netherlands remains low or declines further, “a second wave of ageing will occur”. “This will immediately impact how we continue to fund our welfare state. Where we initially thought there would soon be 3 working people for every 100, it will likely be 2,5," explains director of Netspar Casper van Ewijk.

Not only would the country face increased healthcare, pension and social security costs, but also broader effects such as fewer schools, fewer workers entering the workforce, declining sports clubs and challenges recruiting military personnel. For this reason, experts urge politicians to be even more cautious about increasing government spending, while maintaining buffers, such as immigration, investing in a more productive economy, and being more flexible in housing construction and spatial planning. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

The Netherlands sees largest rise in purchasing power since 2001The Netherlands sees largest rise in purchasing power since 2001
People in the Netherlands have longest working lives in Europe, study findsPeople in the Netherlands have longest working lives in Europe, study finds
July 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowJuly 2025: 12 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
Unemployment in the Netherlands reaches highest level in four yearsUnemployment in the Netherlands reaches highest level in four years
Burnout sees workers in the Netherlands taking longer sick leave Burnout sees workers in the Netherlands taking longer sick leave
September now the busiest month for job applications in the NetherlandsSeptember now the busiest month for job applications in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.