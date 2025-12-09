Dutch workers retire 2,5 years later than they did in 2010, study finds
A study by the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) has revealed that people in the Netherlands are working longer and longer before retiring. Residents stay in the workforce for an average of 2,5 years longer than they did in 2010.
Dutch population working extra years in good health
Since 2010, the RIVM has been studying workers aged 55 years and older and found that these older residents continued working for an average of 8,5 years. Research involving individuals of the same age group from 2019 predicts that these workers will continue working for 11 years - an additional 2,5 years compared to 2010.
According to the health institute, “they work these additional 2,5 years in good health and with good work capacity”. Work capacity refers to their physical and mental ability to continue with their jobs.
With population growth in the Netherlands entirely due to migration and birth rates continuing to decline, it might become necessary for residents to have longer working lives in the coming years.
Falling birth rates could trigger second wave of ageing population
Figures from demographic institute Nidi and pension think tank Netspar forecast a drop in the Dutch population from the over 18 million currently to below 10 million by the end of the century if current birth patterns continue.
The number of births in the Netherlands has been declining since 2010. In 2024, women had an average of 1,4 children, a significant drop compared to the 1,8 measured 14 years before.
"In many families, women still carry a lot of caregiving responsibilities, but if they also want a career, that often leads to fewer children or no children at all," researcher for Nidi Harry van Dalen told De Telegraaf. However, this isn’t the only factor for falling birth rates cited by researchers: "The current number of children is strongly influenced by current societal developments, such as a tight housing market and the precarious labour market position of young adults."
Experts warn that if the fertility rate in the Netherlands remains low or declines further, “a second wave of ageing will occur”. “This will immediately impact how we continue to fund our welfare state. Where we initially thought there would soon be 3 working people for every 100, it will likely be 2,5," explains director of Netspar Casper van Ewijk.
Not only would the country face increased healthcare, pension and social security costs, but also broader effects such as fewer schools, fewer workers entering the workforce, declining sports clubs and challenges recruiting military personnel. For this reason, experts urge politicians to be even more cautious about increasing government spending, while maintaining buffers, such as immigration, investing in a more productive economy, and being more flexible in housing construction and spatial planning.