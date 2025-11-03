The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies

The number of unemployed people in the Netherlands has surpassed the number of available jobs for the first time in four years, according to new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS). This follows after the Netherlands saw the highest level of unemployment in September.

Unemployment rises while Dutch job vacancies decline

During the months of July, August and September this year, the number of unemployed people rose by 13.000 to a total of 399.000, while the number of vacancies dropped by 2.000 to 387.000. 84 percent of those without jobs have been unemployed for less than a year.

Because most vacancies in the Netherlands are filled relatively quickly and a similar number of jobs become available, the number of vacancies remains relatively stable month to month. Despite this, the overall number of vacancies has been declining almost every quarter for three years, with more than half of available jobs being in trade, healthcare and business services.

"Think of shop assistants, nurses, and people working for all sorts of companies," chief CBS economist Peter Hein van Mulligen told NOS. "The shortage is also significant in construction. There's high demand for plumbers and bricklayers, for example."