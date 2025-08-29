CBS stats reveal how long the Dutch spend sitting down

New figures published by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) have revealed just how long the Dutch spend sitting down. Working hours often make it hard to be active.

Dutch spend around 9 hours sitting down every day

According to figures from the National Working Conditions Survey and published by CBS, people in the Netherlands spend an average of nine hours sitting down on a working day. The survey asked 6.000 employees in the country about their activities at work.

The average amount of time spent sitting down has increased from 8,6 hours in 2019 to 8,8 hours in 2024, but the general trend remains unchanged - work often requires us to sit for longer than is beneficial for our health.

According to the National Working Conditions Survey, the average employee in the Netherlands spends 4,5 hours sitting at work, one hour sitting while driving or on public transport, and around 3,3 of their daily relaxation hours sitting down.