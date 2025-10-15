Burnout sees workers in the Netherlands taking longer sick leave

Long-term sick leave has increased in the Netherlands, reports occupational health and safety service provider Arbo Unie. At an average of 28 days taken at a time, workers are off sick longer than ever before, mainly due to burnout and stress.

Long-term sick leave on the rise in the Netherlands

Figures from Arbo Unie have shown that workers in the Netherlands are taking longer sick leave every year. Three years ago, the average length of sick leave was 24 days, rising to 27 days in 2024.

So far this year, the average number of consecutive sick days has increased to 28 days. "If this continues, we'll be at two months in 10 years," Arbo Unie doctor and professor of occupational medicine Corné Roelen told AD.

Burnout and stress affecting workers more often

Colds and flu are not the main reason behind the rise, but rather other health problems such as burnout and stress. Roelen believes this is because of the many demands people face in society today. "We have to do so much these days. We have to exercise enough, relax, and eat healthily."