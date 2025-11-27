Technical Customer Support | German & French
Posted on November 27, 2025
Tiel
French, German
About this role
As a Technical Customer Support, you'll be instrumental in ensuring dealers and end users receive prompt assistance to resolve technical issues and enjoy a smooth experience with our client's products. Your role involves delivering effective technical support through various channels, including phone and their ticket system.
Your duties and responsibilities include:
- Acting as the initial point of contact for dealers and end users via phone during help desk operations
- Managing tickets from dealers and end users, ensuring clear and concise communication while adhering to relevant policies and procedures to uphold top-notch customer support standards
- Identifying and resolving technical issues related to products, as well as detecting and reporting any quality concerns
- Keeping abreast of product developments to provide accurate and current information to dealers and end users
- Maintaining a positive and professional demeanor while assisting dealers and end users
Requirements
These are the qualifications in a nutshell:
- Proficient communication skills in German and French, both written and verbal, and preferably in Dutch or English
- If you speak or Italian as well, you're the hero we're looking for :)
- Exceptional problem-solving and troubleshooting capabilities
- Capability to thrive in a fast-paced setting and manage multiple tasks
- Keen attention to detail and strong organizational skills
- MBO level education or equivalent experience
- Minimum of 2 years of relevant work experience
- Familiarity with Office 365, and preferably proficiency in using Freshdesk and Microsoft Dynamics
Salary
€3000-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a family owned business and one of the leading developers and manufactures of outdoor cooking products. They are an international company who offer a friendly, family working environment. They are currently looking for a Technical Customer Support for the Swiss market. You will be working in a professional, international environment with people who can also offer you the help and support you need along the way to reach your potential.
Application Procedure
