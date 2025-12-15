Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN

The Dutch employers’ association (AWVN) has revealed that due to rising costs, many companies in the Netherlands will not be offering their workers salary increases in 2026.

Dutch employers' association says no to wage increases

While minimum wage workers can expect to receive more money in 2026, this won’t be the case for all workers in the Netherlands. In a message on behalf of employers’ organisations AWVN, VNO-NCW and MKB Nederland, the director of AWVN Lisette van Breugel has warned that many employees can forget about salary increases next year.

"Our labour costs per hour worked are 35 percent above the European average," said Van Breugel. "We shouldn't just talk about dividing the pie. We should also talk about how we can make it bigger." According to Van Breugel, many sectors are struggling and have recently seen major reorganisations.

To combat this, employers want to work with Dutch trade unions to find solutions for current economic challenges. "In recent years, the focus has been almost exclusively on purchasing power. That has since recovered across the board. But if wages rise further, we'll price ourselves out of the market," she warns.