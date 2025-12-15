Home
Career
Dutch news & articles
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN

Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN

Hung Chung Chih / Shutterstock.com 

By Simone Jacobs

The Dutch employers’ association (AWVN) has revealed that due to rising costs, many companies in the Netherlands will not be offering their workers salary increases in 2026.

Dutch employers' association says no to wage increases

While minimum wage workers can expect to receive more money in 2026, this won’t be the case for all workers in the Netherlands. In a message on behalf of employers’ organisations AWVN, VNO-NCW and MKB Nederland, the director of AWVN Lisette van Breugel has warned that many employees can forget about salary increases next year. 

"Our labour costs per hour worked are 35 percent above the European average," said Van Breugel. "We shouldn't just talk about dividing the pie. We should also talk about how we can make it bigger." According to Van Breugel, many sectors are struggling and have recently seen major reorganisations.

To combat this, employers want to work with Dutch trade unions to find solutions for current economic challenges. "In recent years, the focus has been almost exclusively on purchasing power. That has since recovered across the board. But if wages rise further, we'll price ourselves out of the market," she warns. 

Employers in the Netherlands face rising costs

More sectors are struggling, mainly due to the growing costs of having a company in the Netherlands, making it less attractive compared to other countries, reports De Telegraaf. Energy costs are higher in the Netherlands than in neighbouring countries, along with high labour costs. 

"Employers feel that not everyone realises how bad things are in some sectors," Van Breugel explains. "But if you want to start a new factory, and you see that the costs in France are a third lower than here, why would you still choose to set up here?" 

While the labour market remains tight, giving workers the benefit of looking for better jobs and getting paid more for their work, it reportedly makes it harder for some employers.

“Companies must still be able to invest. That's why we advocate for appropriate wage agreements,” says Van Breugel. “This means an employer can be generous if the company is doing well. You could consider some form of profit sharing or variable performance-related pay. But elsewhere, there will be a pause in salary terms."

Employers are also emphasising the importance of increasing labour productivity with investments in automation, robotisation and artificial intelligence. For this reason, they want to focus on including lifelong learning in labour agreements so that all workers stay up to date with technological changes.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026
ABN AMRO to cut a quarter of jobs by 2028ABN AMRO to cut a quarter of jobs by 2028
Higher wages and benefits see disposable income in the Netherlands rise 2,8%Higher wages and benefits see disposable income in the Netherlands rise 2,8%
The Netherlands sees largest rise in purchasing power since 2001The Netherlands sees largest rise in purchasing power since 2001
Avoid misclassification as a company or freelancer with an Employer of RecordAvoid misclassification as a company or freelancer with an Employer of Record
30 percent ruling in the Netherlands faces further cuts30 percent ruling in the Netherlands faces further cuts
IamExpat Fair The Hague 2025: Book your workshop now!IamExpat Fair The Hague 2025: Book your workshop now!
Minimum wage and state pension in the Netherlands to increase in JulyMinimum wage and state pension in the Netherlands to increase in July
YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN
FEATURED
Editor-in-Chief
Editing / Translation
Amsterdam
Posted on November 27, 2025
FEATURED
Technical Customer Support | German & French
Customer service
Tiel
Posted on November 27, 2025
FEATURED
Editorial Assistant - Intern
Editing / Translation
Amsterdam
Posted on October 21, 2025
Product Developer - Constructed and Flatknits (Temporary)
Creative / Design
Amsterdam
Posted on December 15, 2025
See all jobs
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.