Editor-in-Chief
About this role
We are looking for an Editor-in-Chief to lead our English-language news source for internationals in the Netherlands.
If you are an experienced newsroom leader with sharp editorial instincts, strong digital expertise, and the ability to guide a team in a fast-paced, reader-focused environment, we’d love to hear from you.
As Editor-in-Chief, you will set editorial direction, ensure the highest quality standards, manage contributors, and produce engaging news and long-form journalism. You’ll work closely with journalists, freelance writers, and management to shape the publication’s voice, integrity, and future.
This is a hands-on role that includes writing daily news articles, while also guiding contributors and overseeing content across all platforms.
We are looking for someone who will:
- Lead the editorial strategy and oversee daily newsroom operations.
- Assign, edit, and publish news, features, and long-form content.
- Write high-quality articles, analyses, and explainers with strong news judgment.
- Manage, brief, and support a network of contributors and freelance writers.
- Conduct and give interviews; represent the publication at events, press briefings, and media appearances.
- Oversee content planning, editorial workflows, and the publishing calendar.
- Use AI-supported tools (for research, transcription, content suggestions, analytics insights, etc.) to enhance editorial efficiency while maintaining journalistic standards.
- Develop strong, compelling story angles relevant to internationals in the Netherlands.
- Ensure accuracy, clarity, and editorial excellence across all published work.
- Collaborate with commercial and social teams while safeguarding editorial independence.
- Analyse audience behaviour using GA4, Google Search Console, Google Discover, and other analytics tools to drive growth and engagement.
- Maintain strong SEO, GEO targeting, keyword research, and headline optimisation practices.
- Oversee the publication’s presence across social platforms (LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, X, etc.).
- Oversee coverage of major breaking news moments and other significant, time-sensitive developments.
- Write sponsored articles for clients and ensure they meet our quality and transparency standards.
- Work with management to identify new opportunities for editorial expansion, digital innovation, and workflow optimisation.
Requirements
We are looking for someone who has:
- Native-standard command of English (both written and verbal).
- Excellent or native-standard command of Dutch (essential for news sourcing and interviews).
- Proven experience leading teams or managing content operations in digital media.
- Strong knowledge of Dutch current affairs, politics, society, and what matters to internationals.
- Demonstrated ability to write and edit to a high standard under tight deadlines.
- Solid experience with SEO, GEO, analytics, and digital audience engagement.
- Confidence using GA4, Google Discover insights, Google Trends, and related tools.
- Experience using a CMS and managing structured editorial workflows.
- Strong organisational skills and the ability to balance multiple priorities.
- A collaborative mindset, with experience working with reporters, freelancers, and stakeholders.
- Experience taking and conducting interviews; on-camera/video or audio experience is a plus.
- A valid work and residence permit (if applicable).
Even if you don’t meet every single requirement, we still encourage you to apply. Please attach a CV and a cover letter to help us understand your experience and motivation.
The company
We deliver daily, independent news and analysis about the Netherlands in English, reaching an active and influential international readership.
We are the leading English-language source of news for internationals in the Netherlands, publishing accessible and trustworthy reporting on breaking news, politics, society, business, culture, and life in the Netherlands.
With a broad national readership and a mission to keep internationals informed and empowered, we publish high-quality journalism every day across the web, newsletters, and social platforms.