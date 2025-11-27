We are looking for an Editor-in-Chief to lead our English-language news source for internationals in the Netherlands.

If you are an experienced newsroom leader with sharp editorial instincts, strong digital expertise, and the ability to guide a team in a fast-paced, reader-focused environment, we’d love to hear from you.

As Editor-in-Chief, you will set editorial direction, ensure the highest quality standards, manage contributors, and produce engaging news and long-form journalism. You’ll work closely with journalists, freelance writers, and management to shape the publication’s voice, integrity, and future.

This is a hands-on role that includes writing daily news articles, while also guiding contributors and overseeing content across all platforms.

We are looking for someone who will: