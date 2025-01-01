We deliver daily, independent news and analysis about the Netherlands in English, reaching an active and influential international readership.

We are the leading English-language source of news for internationals in the Netherlands, publishing accessible and trustworthy reporting on breaking news, politics, society, business, culture, and life in the Netherlands.

With a broad national readership and a mission to keep internationals informed and empowered, we publish high-quality journalism every day across the web, newsletters, and social platforms.