Home
Career
Dutch news & articles
Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers

Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers

By Simone Jacobs

With a shortage of skilled workers and high salary demands, employers in the Netherlands are still finding it difficult to fill job vacancies. This is why more employers have started hiring workers who still need training.

Dutch labour market remains tight

Research by the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) shows that Dutch employers struggled to fill 45 percent of vacancies in 2025. While this is a bit lower than in previous years, when it was at 53 percent, the tight labour market is still affecting companies, especially those in construction, healthcare and industry. 

“Employers are having the most trouble filling vacancies in technical and healthcare and welfare professions," labour market advisor Erica Maurits said in the UWV report. Among the most common hurdles employers face when searching for workers is a lack of applicants, with 87 percent experiencing this problem.

Another recruitment problem employers face has to do with salaries. 36 percent struggled to fill roles due to high wage demands. To meet these expectations amid a staff shortage, a large number of employers offer “better employment conditions”.

More employers opt to train new workers

On the other hand, employers also find difficulties with those who do apply for job openings but do not meet the requirements. These applicants often lack the right skills (64 percent), professional knowledge (59 percent) or work experience (55 percent). 

With the continuing worker shortage narrowing down the pool of candidates, 52 percent of employers are willing to take on applicants who need training. “Job seekers are also open to this,” said Maurits. “For example, more than a third of job seekers receiving unemployment benefits are willing to pursue training alongside a new job if this increases their chances of finding a job."

Due to the demand for workers outpacing the supply, the rise of AI and the loss of workers through retirement, UWV believes that employers should continue investing in training new and existing staff, as this becomes increasingly important for job seekers and employees. 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more

Related Stories

Dutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next yearDutch law in 2026: This is what’s changing in the Netherlands next year
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
Feeling stuck? What expats can do when career clarity feels out of reachFeeling stuck? What expats can do when career clarity feels out of reach
How to get your foreign qualifications recognised in the NetherlandsHow to get your foreign qualifications recognised in the Netherlands
May 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowMay 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
6 tips on how to say goodbye to job hunting forever6 tips on how to say goodbye to job hunting forever
5 questions to ask yourself when considering a career change5 questions to ask yourself when considering a career change
How to deal with difficult people at workHow to deal with difficult people at work

Jobs in the Netherlands

FEATURED
Tax Manager
Finance / Accounting
Amsterdam
Posted on February 19, 2026
FEATURED
Commercial Operations Specialist
Sales
Amsterdam
Posted on February 17, 2026
FEATURED
Account Managers (German, Dutch, French)
Sales
Amsterdam
Posted on February 11, 2026
FEATURED
Content & Social Media Assistant (intern)
Editing / Translation
Amsterdam
Posted on January 19, 2026
See all jobs
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.