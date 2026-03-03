Skilled worker shortages mean more Dutch employers open to training new workers

With a shortage of skilled workers and high salary demands, employers in the Netherlands are still finding it difficult to fill job vacancies. This is why more employers have started hiring workers who still need training.

Dutch labour market remains tight

Research by the Employee Insurance Agency (UWV) shows that Dutch employers struggled to fill 45 percent of vacancies in 2025. While this is a bit lower than in previous years, when it was at 53 percent, the tight labour market is still affecting companies, especially those in construction, healthcare and industry.

“Employers are having the most trouble filling vacancies in technical and healthcare and welfare professions," labour market advisor Erica Maurits said in the UWV report. Among the most common hurdles employers face when searching for workers is a lack of applicants, with 87 percent experiencing this problem.

Another recruitment problem employers face has to do with salaries. 36 percent struggled to fill roles due to high wage demands. To meet these expectations amid a staff shortage, a large number of employers offer “better employment conditions”.