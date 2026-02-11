Account Managers (German, Dutch, French)

Our client is a global value-added reseller of new, used, and refurbished IT equipment, established in 2009. With over 50 years of combined industry experience, the company delivers cost-effective, high-quality solutions in networking equipment, servers, storage, and related accessories.

Serving a wide range of customers—from SMEs and data centers to Fortune 500 hosting providers—the organization offers tailored “Concierge Services” and operates internationally with offices near Amsterdam and in the United States. The company is known for its entrepreneurial culture, strong team spirit, and focus on long-term customer relationships.