Account Managers (German, Dutch, French)
About this role
We are currently seeking Account Managers for the German, Dutch, and French markets. In this role, you will be responsible for developing new business opportunities, managing client relationships, and achieving sales targets within your assigned region.
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify and develop new business opportunities through prospecting and cold calling
- Build and maintain long-term relationships with new and existing clients
- Manage the full sales cycle, from lead qualification to closing deals
- Achieve and exceed monthly and annual revenue and profit targets
- Gather market insights and business intelligence within your region
- Maintain accurate records of customer interactions and pipeline in the CRM system
- Collaborate with internal teams to ensure excellent service delivery
- Negotiate pricing and commercial terms with customers
Requirements
- Minimum 3+ years of B2B sales experience within an IT or technology environment
- Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets within your local market
- Experience with cold calling, lead qualification, and account management
- Strong negotiation and relationship-building skills
- Comfortable working in a target-driven, phone-based sales environment
- Experience with CRM systems or marketing databases
- Ability to work effectively in a team and contribute to a collaborative sales culture
Language Requirements
- Fluency in German, Dutch, or French
- Good working knowledge of English
Candidate location
Near Amsterdam | Full-time | On-site
Salary
What our client offers:
- Competitive annual base salary range : €40.000 – €65,000 (depending on experience)
- Uncapped bonus structure (top performers earn €100,000+)
- Comprehensive 2-month training program with coaching and mentoring
- Dynamic, international, and supportive team environment
- Informal, no-politics culture where your input is valued
- Clear career growth opportunities into senior and regional roles
- Long-term career development within the IT industry
The company
Our client is a global value-added reseller of new, used, and refurbished IT equipment, established in 2009. With over 50 years of combined industry experience, the company delivers cost-effective, high-quality solutions in networking equipment, servers, storage, and related accessories.
Serving a wide range of customers—from SMEs and data centers to Fortune 500 hosting providers—the organization offers tailored “Concierge Services” and operates internationally with offices near Amsterdam and in the United States. The company is known for its entrepreneurial culture, strong team spirit, and focus on long-term customer relationships.