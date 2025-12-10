Account Manager FMCG | German
About this role
For our client in Amsterdam, we are looking for an account manager (B2B retail) for the German market. Together with your colleagues from the sales team, you will continue to sell a large assortment of cool, practical, and sustainable products. In this position, you are responsible for expanding the customer base and maintaining the current relationships. Your base location will be our NL office; they prefer that you visit your customers in Germany as much as possible to strengthen the relationship and introduce the newest items. The ratio of new client acquisition to existing client management is 70/30.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with accounts in Germany;
- Identify new business opportunities and drive sales growth;
- Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients;
- Provide excellent customer service and support.
- Collaborate with internal teams to meet customer needs;
- Prepare and deliver sales presentations to potential clients;
- Monitor market trends and competitor activities;
- Meet sales targets and objectives;
- Travel within Germany for client meetings and business development
Requirements
You know how to find commercial opportunities, and with your strong drive plus a good dose of perseverance and guts, you grab them. Besides:
- Commercially driven;
- Positive, enthusiastic, and friendly;
- Experience in sales or account management;
- Business fluent in German (C2 level) and English;
- Familiarity with the German retail market and consumer trends;
- excellent verbal and written communication abilities;
- Strong problem-solving skills and a proven track record of building and maintaining client relationships
- Living near the Amsterdam area (or have plans to relocate there very soon)
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
The company is an ambitious import/trading company in non-food consumer products for daily use. They import products in the field of personal care, daily cleaning and office needs. The customer base includes nearly all supermarkets and non-food retailers in Benelux, France, and Germany.
