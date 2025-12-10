Account Manager FMCG | German

Develop and maintain strong relationships with accounts in Germany;

Identify new business opportunities and drive sales growth;

Negotiate contracts and agreements with clients;

Provide excellent customer service and support.

Collaborate with internal teams to meet customer needs;

Prepare and deliver sales presentations to potential clients;

Monitor market trends and competitor activities;

Meet sales targets and objectives;

Travel within Germany for client meetings and business development

For our client in Amsterdam, we are looking for an account manager (B2B retail) for the German market. Together with your colleagues from the sales team, you will continue to sell a large assortment of cool, practical, and sustainable products. In this position, you are responsible for expanding the customer base and maintaining the current relationships. Your base location will be our NL office; they prefer that you visit your customers in Germany as much as possible to strengthen the relationship and introduce the newest items. The ratio of new client acquisition to existing client management is 70/30.Responsibilities: