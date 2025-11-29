Dutch/French speaking Inside Sales Manager

Identifying and developing new sales opportunities through prospecting and cold calling

Scheduling appointments and supporting the Area Sales Manager

Understanding and qualifying customer needs to deliver tailored solutions

Managing relationships to retain and grow business accounts

Recording activities in the CRM system and monitoring key information

Advising customers, preparing quotes, and following up on opportunities

Regularly engaging with clients to share updates on new products, promotions, and events

Setting sales targets and collaborating with management to achieve them

Handling incoming calls and directing them appropriately

We are looking for a candidate who is not only technically capable but also highly personable, ambitious, and eager to make an impact.

Fluency in French and Dutch is essential; English is optional

Experience in cold calling within B2B environments

Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage processes effectively

Excellent time management and prioritisation abilities

Charisma, problem-solving skills, and resilience under pressure

A proactive mindset with ambition to grow into leadership roles

Competitive salary package

Opportunity to work in a fast-growing, international company

Direct exposure to both Benelux and French markets

A dynamic environment where proactive and ambitious professionals can thrive

Our client, who is a market leading telecoms and technical security provider is seeking a proactive and ambitious Inside Sales Manager to strengthen its market presence. The Benelux head office is based in Amsterdam, working with existing accounts and building exciting new business in the Netherlands and France.You will play a key role in developing your region’s market through new business generation, account management, and ensuring smooth team processes. Reporting directly to the Benelux Manager, you will also maintain regular contact with the head office.This is a career-defining opportunity for a driven, personable, and bilingual professional ready to take ownership, grow, and lead in a rapidly expanding industry.To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.