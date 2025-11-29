Dutch/French speaking Inside Sales Manager
Posted on November 29, 2025
Amsterdam
Dutch
Posted on November 29, 2025
About this role
Our client, who is a market leading telecoms and technical security provider is seeking a proactive and ambitious Inside Sales Manager to strengthen its market presence. The Benelux head office is based in Amsterdam, working with existing accounts and building exciting new business in the Netherlands and France.
About the Role:
You will play a key role in developing your region’s market through new business generation, account management, and ensuring smooth team processes. Reporting directly to the Benelux Manager, you will also maintain regular contact with the head office.
Responsibilities include:
- Identifying and developing new sales opportunities through prospecting and cold calling
- Scheduling appointments and supporting the Area Sales Manager
- Understanding and qualifying customer needs to deliver tailored solutions
- Managing relationships to retain and grow business accounts
- Recording activities in the CRM system and monitoring key information
- Advising customers, preparing quotes, and following up on opportunities
- Regularly engaging with clients to share updates on new products, promotions, and events
- Setting sales targets and collaborating with management to achieve them
- Handling incoming calls and directing them appropriately
Profile:
- We are looking for a candidate who is not only technically capable but also highly personable, ambitious, and eager to make an impact.
- Fluency in French and Dutch is essential; English is optional
- Experience in cold calling within B2B environments
- Strong organisational skills with the ability to manage processes effectively
- Excellent time management and prioritisation abilities
- Charisma, problem-solving skills, and resilience under pressure
- A proactive mindset with ambition to grow into leadership roles
Offer:
- Competitive salary package
- Opportunity to work in a fast-growing, international company
- Direct exposure to both Benelux and French markets
- A dynamic environment where proactive and ambitious professionals can thrive
This is a career-defining opportunity for a driven, personable, and bilingual professional ready to take ownership, grow, and lead in a rapidly expanding industry.
To apply, please send your CV in English and in Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Sales, Customer Success, customer support, Business Development, B2B, tech, French speaking, Dutch, French, cold calling, account management
Salary
€3500 per month, Benefits: + commission
