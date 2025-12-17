Field Sales Representative | Dutch & French
Posted on December 17, 2025
Amsterdam
Dutch, French
Posted on December 17, 2025
About this role
As our client's new Field Sales Representative, your mission is to drive the commercial growth and strengthen the brand presence across the Netherlands. You will be the ambassador for a diverse portfolio of premium products, taking full ownership of developing and managing the distribution network. This role is perfect for a self-starting sales professional who thrives on autonomy, enjoys building lasting business relationships, and is passionate about representing quality brands in the creative and stationery sectors. You will have the freedom to manage your own agenda and make a direct impact on the market.
Your key responsibilities will include:
Your key responsibilities will include:
- Managing and developing a distribution network of B2B clients, including supermarkets, stationery stores, specialty shops, and B2B distributors.
- Building and maintaining strong, long-term relationships with existing partners while proactively prospecting for new accounts throughout the Netherlands.
- Conducting regular field visits to present product lines, negotiate commercial terms, and ensure optimal brand visibility.
- Organizing in-store promotional activities and training client sales teams to maximize sell-through.
- Independently planning your schedule, with the majority of your time spent on the road visiting clients.
- Providing regular reporting and market feedback on trends, competitor activities, and performance to the head office in France.
- Collaborating with the marketing team to adapt tools for the Dutch market and representing the company at trade shows.
- Traveling to the head office in France several times per year for team meetings and strategy sessions.
Requirements
We are looking for an independent, commercially driven, and organized sales professional with a natural talent for building connections. The ideal candidate is a self-motivated individual who excels in an autonomous role, skillfully managing their own schedule to achieve ambitious targets. You possess a spirit of conquest and cultural adaptability, allowing you to effectively navigate the Dutch market. Your proactive and personable approach, combined with a genuine interest in creative products, makes you a trusted partner for your clients.
The ideal candidate meets the following requirements:
Please note that our client is not able to provide sponsorship for a work permit and is not considering candidates who would need to relocate from abroad.
The ideal candidate meets the following requirements:
- Full fluency in Dutch (C1-C2) and good proficiency in French (B1/B2+)
- A minimum of 3-5 years of experience in a B2B field sales role, preferably within wholesale or distribution.
- Proven ability to work with a high degree of autonomy and self-management.
- A Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant field (e.g., Commerce, Marketing) is preferred. The equivalent in work experience is also considered.
- Based in the Netherlands (ideally Randstad region) and in possession of a valid driver's license (B).
- Strong organizational skills and a proactive, results-oriented mindset.
Please note that our client is not able to provide sponsorship for a work permit and is not considering candidates who would need to relocate from abroad.
The company
Join a leading international company renowned for its high-quality writing instruments. As a key distributor for several iconic brands, this organization combines the agility and personal touch of a mid-sized European team with the stability and resources of a major global group. They foster a culture built on trust, autonomy, and long-term partnerships, offering a dynamic and empowering environment. Based in the Netherlands, you will be part of a dedicated international team headquartered in France, contributing to the company's strong growth in the Benelux market.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Customer Account Specialist | Inside Sales | ENG
Sales Representative (Medical) | Dutch and English
Account Manager | Italian | Amsterdam area
Account Manager FMCG | German
Head of Sales | English