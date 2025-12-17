Field Sales Representative | Dutch & French

Full fluency in Dutch (C1-C2) and good proficiency in French (B1/B2+)

A Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant field (e.g., Commerce, Marketing) is preferred. The equivalent in work experience is also considered.

Based in the Netherlands (ideally Randstad region) and in possession of a valid driver's license (B).

We are looking for an independent, commercially driven, and organized sales professional with a natural talent for building connections. The ideal candidate is a self-motivated individual who excels in an autonomous role, skillfully managing their own schedule to achieve ambitious targets. You possess a spirit of conquest and cultural adaptability, allowing you to effectively navigate the Dutch market. Your proactive and personable approach, combined with a genuine interest in creative products, makes you a trusted partner for your clients.Please note that our client is not able to provide sponsorship for a work permit and is not considering candidates who would need to relocate from abroad.