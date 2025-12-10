Minimum wage workers in the Netherlands will keep more of their paycheck in 2026

Workers in the Netherlands who earn minimum wage are set to receive more money next year if the government goes ahead with plans to adjust the income tax plan. Minimum wage earners could see up to 20 euros extra in their bank accounts per month.

Changes to Dutch incomes to benefit minimum wage earners

After the 2026 budget was announced on Prinsjesdag, it was calculated that low-income earners would actually see their salaries decrease, which caused outrage among Dutch trade unions. The House of Representatives (Tweede Kamer) was urged to take action to prevent this from happening.

Caretaker Minister of Finance Eelco Heinen recently submitted a proposal to adjust wages, via the labour tax credit and tax brackets, to benefit minimum wage earners. According to payroll service Youforce, these changes would see those with minimum wage jobs earning 19,16 euros more per month if they work 40 hours per week, and approximately 12 euros extra for 36 or 38 hours per week.

Dutch wage changes expected to be approved

While the adjustments would be good news for minimum wage earners, they would not benefit workers with average incomes as much, reports NU.nl. People who earn the average monthly income of 3.875 euros per month can expect to have 34,67 euros extra in their pockets - lower than the 38,50 euros extra they would have gotten before the adjustments.