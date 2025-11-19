Octagon Professionals International B.V. is preparing to support a major European cultural initiative in The Hague: a new interactive centre where visitors can explore Europe's story through exhibitions, films and participatory experiences.

We are seeking Cultural Experience Specialists to help visitors engage with European history, institutions and culture through guided tours, workshops, and interactive learning.

Your role



As a Cultural Experience Specialist, you will be at the heart of visitor engagement, guiding audiences through content-rich exhibitions and activities. You will:



Support/Deliver guided tours, workshops, role-play sessions and presentations for schools, groups and the public.



Prepare and present educational content on European themes, including modern history and European integration.



Use interpretive and museum-style techniques to make complex topics accessible and engaging.



Act as a knowledgeable guide to European institutions and policies, answering visitor questions and forwarding complex inquiries to designated EP/EC counterparts when required.



Stay informed about the latest developments in European affairs and communicate them appropriately to diverse audiences.



Contribute input to the materials used in presentations, workshops and guided tours, including interactive elements such as quizzes.



Support and brief teachers, group leaders and facilitators to ensure smooth group visits.



Ensure the responsible use of multimedia installations and role-play materials.



Assist with events, outreach activities and visitor surveys, contributing ideas to enhance engagement.



Work closely with colleagues to maintain consistent visitor-service standards across all public zones.



Your profile



You are confident speaking to groups, passionate about European topics, and skilled at adapting your approach to different audiences.



University or HBO-level qualification (Cultural Studies, International Relations, Public Policy, Communication, Education, History, European Affairs or similar).



Fluent in Dutch and English; knowledge of other EU languages is an advantage.



Solid understanding of European institutions, integration and policies, or willingness to learn quickly.



Experience delivering short tours, walkthroughs or structured interpretive sessions in museums, galleries, cultural venues or learning centres is highly advantageous.



Strong communication, facilitation and public engagement skills.



Ability to remain calm, professional and diplomatic when handling complex questions.



Collaborative, practical and open-minded, with a team spirit.



Working hours

The centre will be open to the public from Monday to Friday (09:30-17:30) and Saturday (10:00-17:00). Staff will work on a rotating schedule. Both full-time and part-time arrangements are available, depending on operational needs.

What we offer

You will be part of a motivated team supporting the launch of a new cultural and educational space in The Hague.

Octagon offers:



A modern, inclusive and collaborative work environment.



Full training and onboarding provided upon commencement.



Opportunities to develop skills in museum education, cultural facilitation and visitor engagement.



A competitive remuneration package.



Octagon Professionals International is a full-service recruitment and HR services firm with 38 years of experience in the European and international market. Our large network of professionals across multiple functional areas, and multi-national team provide flexible solutions customised to individual client needs.

