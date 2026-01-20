Home
Octagon Professionals

recruitment@octagon.nlhttps://www.octagonpeople.com/+31 (0) 703249300
Octagon Professionals is a niche search firm with a large network of global minded professionals looking for permanent, interim or project related roles in The Netherlands.

Octagon has been servicing international organisations and private sector companies for over 20 years; successfully advising and connecting them with skilled professionals with expertise in the areas of IT, Finance, Sales & Marketing and Business Support (HR, Legal & Admin/Support services).

An international professional? If you are looking to kick start your career in The Netherlands or looking for a new challenge, get in touch and join the Octagon Professionals network today. We’re international too; we can think with you when it comes to your professional career!

An international manager? If you are looking for talent for your diverse team/company or looking for advice on the local labour market, give us a call! With our flexible employment solutions, long experience in various sectors/industries & many success stories, we can help and add value to your efforts!

Team Lead (Mandarin speaker)
ESTEC Test Centre & TEC Laboratories Quality Support Service
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
Customer Support & Order Specialist
Country Desk Support Officer (ESA/ESTEC)
Project Scheduler (ESA- Paris, France)
Sales Support Specialist
Senior Data Analyst
Industry Standards Officer
Project Scheduler (ESA/ESTEC)
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
Real Estate/Facilities Quality & Compliance Engineer (ESA)
Payable Accountant (ESA) Noordwijk
Assistant Financial Controller (ESA/ESTEC)
Senior HR Business Partner
Human Resources Data Analyst (ESA/ESTEC)
Principal HVDC R&D Expert
Accountant
Division Administration and Events Coordinator (ESA/ESTEC)
QMS Implementation and Audit Lead (ESA/ESTEC)

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
