We are partnered with an international technology company operating at the forefront of computing and semiconductor innovation.

As they scale operations in Europe, they are expanding their logistics team in Hoofddorp. We are now looking for a Freight Audit Specialist to strengthen their team.

This role combines logistics operations with financial control. You will check freight invoices for accuracy, allocate costs to the right accounts, and fix discrepancies fast. Your work directly impacts cost visibility and operational efficiency across multiple regions.

Your role

You will be part of the logistics organization, supporting the Freight Payment Audit function. You work with internal teams, external transport vendors, and international stakeholders.

Your responsibilities include:



Reviewing and validating freight invoices from transportation partners



Investigating and resolving invoice exceptions and audit discrepancies



Processing PO and non-PO invoices in SAP



Allocating costs to the correct general ledger accounts and cost centers



Maintaining freight cost tracking and financial reporting in Excel



Supporting month-end activities such as accruals and reporting



Managing vendor payment inquiries and participating in logistics meetings



Supporting VAT, Intrastat, and compliance-related reporting



Assisting the logistics team with administrative and operational tasks



This role offers high visibility and requires ownership, precision, and strong coordination skills.

Your profile

You combine logistics knowledge with financial accuracy.

You have:



A background in Logistics, Supply Chain, Finance, or Accounting



Experience with invoice processing and vendor communication



Hands-on SAP experience



Strong Excel skills



Understanding of cost centers and general ledger principles



A structured and detail-oriented way of working



Strong communication skills in English



A proactive, solution-driven mindset



Nice to have:



Experience in a logistics or transportation environment



Exposure to freight audit or transport cost control



Accounts Payable experience in an international company



You are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment across departments and regions.

What you can expect



Full-time position, 40 hours per week



Hybrid working model (minimum 2 days per week in the Hoofddorp office)



International working environment



Exposure to global logistics operations



Competitive salary package based on experience



