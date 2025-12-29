Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Every year, more than 1 million expats work in the Netherlands. Many of them are recruited from abroad, often from the UK, the US, India and across Europe, because they possess specialist skills that are scarce in the Dutch labour market.
At the same time, expats often face unique challenges regarding dismissal, settlement agreements, visas, and the 30% ruling. Understanding Dutch employment law is not always easy, especially when HR and employers are more familiar with the rules than foreign employees.
The 30% ruling: A major benefit for highly skilled migrants
Many expats qualify for the 30% ruling, a tax benefit that allows eligible foreign employees to receive 30% of their salary tax-free for five years.
Here's what you need to know about the 30% ruling:
- The ruling applies to employees with specific expertise hired from abroad.
- It significantly increases net income for expats working in the Netherlands.
- In 2027, the tax-free percentage will likely be reduced from 30% to 27%.
Because this ruling is tied to employment, losing your job can have major tax and immigration consequences. Therefore, proper legal guidance is essential.
Strong dismissal protection for expats in the Netherlands
Dutch employment law offers strong protection to all employees, including expats. An employer cannot simply terminate a contract.
Dismissal is only allowed on specific legal grounds, and the employer must prove that one of these grounds applies.
Most common dismissal grounds in the Netherlands
Here are the most common grounds for dismissal in the Netherlands:
- Business/economic reasons (including reorganisation and redundancy)
- Underperformance
- Long-term illness (after two years)
- Irreparable breakdown in the working relationship
Reassignment obligation: An extra layer of protection
Even when a valid dismissal ground exists, employers must first investigate whether reassignment to another suitable position is possible.
For expats, this requirement is even broader: international companies must also check whether you can be placed in another role within one of their branches, even outside of the Netherlands.
Why expats need a specialist in Dutch dismissal law
If you are an expat facing dismissal, it is crucial to get legal advice as early as possible. Legal issues specific to expats require a lawyer who understands both Dutch employment law and the expat perspective.
This includes issues such as:
- Residence permit requirements
- Continuation of the 30% ruling
- Tax implications
- Relocation issues
- WW (unemployment benefit) eligibility
More than 25 years of experience
The specialists at Ontslagspecialist have more than 25 years of experience assisting expats with dismissal cases in the Netherlands. They negotiate strong settlements, prevent unfair dismissal, and ensure that expats receive their full legal rights.
They have even launched a specific website on the subject of dismissal in the Netherlands for expats.
What Ontslagspecialist.nl can help you with
Ontslagspecialist helps expats with:
- Reviewing and negotiating settlement agreements (vaststellingsovereenkomst)
- Preventing unlawful dismissal
- Securing high severance payments
- Ensuring WW (unemployment benefit) eligibility
- Protecting the 30% ruling
- Representing employees at the UWV or court
Facing dismissal as an expat in the Netherlands?
Get immediate expert advice! If you are an expat and your dismissal is imminent, or you have received a settlement agreement, do not wait. Early legal advice almost always leads to a better outcome.
Call the lawyers at Ontslagspecialist.nl on 020 6160 120 or email info@ontslagspecialist.nl. They will be glad to help you. Initial advice is free.