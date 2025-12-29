Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands

Every year, more than 1 million expats work in the Netherlands. Many of them are recruited from abroad, often from the UK, the US, India and across Europe, because they possess specialist skills that are scarce in the Dutch labour market. At the same time, expats often face unique challenges regarding dismissal, settlement agreements, visas, and the 30% ruling. Understanding Dutch employment law is not always easy, especially when HR and employers are more familiar with the rules than foreign employees. Get help with your settlement agreement The 30% ruling: A major benefit for highly skilled migrants Many expats qualify for the 30% ruling, a tax benefit that allows eligible foreign employees to receive 30% of their salary tax-free for five years. Here's what you need to know about the 30% ruling: The ruling applies to employees with specific expertise hired from abroad.

It significantly increases net income for expats working in the Netherlands.

In 2027, the tax-free percentage will likely be reduced from 30% to 27%.

Because this ruling is tied to employment, losing your job can have major tax and immigration consequences. Therefore, proper legal guidance is essential. Strong dismissal protection for expats in the Netherlands Dutch employment law offers strong protection to all employees, including expats. An employer cannot simply terminate a contract. Dismissal is only allowed on specific legal grounds, and the employer must prove that one of these grounds applies. Most common dismissal grounds in the Netherlands Here are the most common grounds for dismissal in the Netherlands: Business/economic reasons (including reorganisation and redundancy)

Underperformance

Long-term illness (after two years)

Irreparable breakdown in the working relationship

Reassignment obligation: An extra layer of protection Even when a valid dismissal ground exists, employers must first investigate whether reassignment to another suitable position is possible. For expats, this requirement is even broader: international companies must also check whether you can be placed in another role within one of their branches, even outside of the Netherlands. Why expats need a specialist in Dutch dismissal law If you are an expat facing dismissal, it is crucial to get legal advice as early as possible. Legal issues specific to expats require a lawyer who understands both Dutch employment law and the expat perspective. This includes issues such as: Residence permit requirements

Continuation of the 30% ruling

Tax implications

Relocation issues

WW (unemployment benefit) eligibility