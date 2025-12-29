Home
Career
Dutch news & articles
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands

Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands

Advertisement

Every year, more than 1 million expats work in the Netherlands. Many of them are recruited from abroad, often from the UK, the US, India and across Europe, because they possess specialist skills that are scarce in the Dutch labour market.

At the same time, expats often face unique challenges regarding dismissal, settlement agreements, visas, and the 30% ruling. Understanding Dutch employment law is not always easy, especially when HR and employers are more familiar with the rules than foreign employees.

Get help with your settlement agreement

The 30% ruling: A major benefit for highly skilled migrants

Many expats qualify for the 30% ruling, a tax benefit that allows eligible foreign employees to receive 30% of their salary tax-free for five years.

Here's what you need to know about the 30% ruling: 

  • The ruling applies to employees with specific expertise hired from abroad.
  • It significantly increases net income for expats working in the Netherlands.
  • In 2027, the tax-free percentage will likely be reduced from 30% to 27%.

Because this ruling is tied to employment, losing your job can have major tax and immigration consequences. Therefore, proper legal guidance is essential.

Strong dismissal protection for expats in the Netherlands

Dutch employment law offers strong protection to all employees, including expats. An employer cannot simply terminate a contract.

Dismissal is only allowed on specific legal grounds, and the employer must prove that one of these grounds applies.

Most common dismissal grounds in the Netherlands

Here are the most common grounds for dismissal in the Netherlands:

Reassignment obligation: An extra layer of protection

Even when a valid dismissal ground exists, employers must first investigate whether reassignment to another suitable position is possible.

For expats, this requirement is even broader: international companies must also check whether you can be placed in another role within one of their branches, even outside of the Netherlands.

Why expats need a specialist in Dutch dismissal law

If you are an expat facing dismissal, it is crucial to get legal advice as early as possible. Legal issues specific to expats require a lawyer who understands both Dutch employment law and the expat perspective.

This includes issues such as: 

  • Residence permit requirements
  • Continuation of the 30% ruling
  • Tax implications
  • Relocation issues
  • WW (unemployment benefit) eligibility

More than 25 years of experience

The specialists at Ontslagspecialist have more than 25 years of experience assisting expats with dismissal cases in the Netherlands. They negotiate strong settlements, prevent unfair dismissal, and ensure that expats receive their full legal rights.

They have even launched a specific website on the subject of dismissal in the Netherlands for expats.

Dismissal Specialist 1

What Ontslagspecialist.nl can help you with

Ontslagspecialist helps expats with:

  • Reviewing and negotiating settlement agreements (vaststellingsovereenkomst)
  • Preventing unlawful dismissal
  • Securing high severance payments
  • Ensuring WW (unemployment benefit) eligibility
  • Protecting the 30% ruling
  • Representing employees at the UWV or court

Facing dismissal as an expat in the Netherlands?

Get immediate expert advice! If you are an expat and your dismissal is imminent, or you have received a settlement agreement, do not wait. Early legal advice almost always leads to a better outcome.

Call the lawyers at Ontslagspecialist.nl on 020 6160 120 or email info@ontslagspecialist.nl. They will be glad to help you. Initial advice is free.

Get legal advice now

Related Stories

Dismissal in the Netherlands: When is it allowed and what are your rights?Dismissal in the Netherlands: When is it allowed and what are your rights?
Settlement agreements, illness and work: Everything you need to knowSettlement agreements, illness and work: Everything you need to know
What you need to know when you are facing a dismissal due to dysfunctionWhat you need to know when you are facing a dismissal due to dysfunction
Facing a dismissal from your job? This is what you need to knowFacing a dismissal from your job? This is what you need to know
Mastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to knowMastering the Dutch job interview: What expats need to know
Feeling stuck? What expats can do when career clarity feels out of reachFeeling stuck? What expats can do when career clarity feels out of reach
How to get your foreign qualifications recognised in the NetherlandsHow to get your foreign qualifications recognised in the Netherlands
May 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to knowMay 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Get legal advice now