Transport Coordinator
Posted on January 15, 2026
Hoofddorp
English
About this role
You will be responsible to monitor arranged transports and evaluate transport companies
based on performance indicators and organize transport based on request of colleagues
and arrange all related administrative tasks.
Main tasks
• Realize necessary transport at the best price-quality ratio
• Enlarge transporters network, setup contracts
• Maintain proper and accurate Pre-shipment and Post-shipment Administration
• Set up a reporting method to evaluate transport companies and improve the
method were needed
• Evaluate transport companies based on agreed performance indicators
• Realize long-term transport capacity planning based on availability forecast
• Stakeholder management: adequately and proactively inform Customer Service,
Availability team, Pool Management, and Sales
• Handle client complaints within agreed period and implement sustainable solutions
• Support upcoming developments for our client's Transport Management Platform
(processes definition, testing)
• Maintain and develop a long-lasting relationship with transport companies
• Participates in a variety of activities (e.g. meetings, training, etc.) for the purpose of
conveying and/or gathering information required to perform the function
Requirements
Requirements:
• Experience with European Transport is a must Bachelor / higher educational level
preferred
• English fluent
• Experience in Transport (contract) Management as well as contracts and SLA’s setup
• Experience in horticulture is an advantage
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
An international dynamic European company that provides supply chain solutions & services.
Application Procedure
