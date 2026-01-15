Transport Coordinator

Posted on January 15, 2026
Hoofddorp
English
About this role

You will be responsible to monitor arranged transports and evaluate transport companies 
based on performance indicators and organize transport based on request of colleagues 
and arrange all related administrative tasks. 
  
Main tasks  
• Realize necessary transport at the best price-quality ratio 
• Enlarge transporters network, setup contracts 
• Maintain proper and accurate Pre-shipment and Post-shipment Administration 
• Set up a reporting method to evaluate transport companies and improve the 
method were needed  
• Evaluate transport companies based on agreed performance indicators 
• Realize long-term transport capacity planning based on availability forecast 
• Stakeholder management: adequately and proactively inform Customer Service, 
Availability team, Pool Management, and Sales  
• Handle client complaints within agreed period and implement sustainable solutions 
• Support upcoming developments for our client's Transport Management Platform 
(processes definition, testing) 
• Maintain and develop a long-lasting relationship with transport companies 
• Participates in a variety of activities (e.g. meetings, training, etc.) for the purpose of 
conveying and/or gathering information required to perform the function 
  

Requirements

Requirements: 
• Experience with European Transport is a must Bachelor / higher educational level 
preferred 
• English fluent 
• Experience in Transport (contract) Management as well as contracts and SLA’s setup 
• Experience in horticulture is an advantage 

Salary

€3000-€3500 per month

The company

An international dynamic European company that provides supply chain solutions & services.

Apply for this position