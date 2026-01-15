Transport Coordinator

You will be responsible to monitor arranged transports and evaluate transport companies

based on performance indicators and organize transport based on request of colleagues

and arrange all related administrative tasks.



Main tasks

• Realize necessary transport at the best price-quality ratio

• Enlarge transporters network, setup contracts

• Maintain proper and accurate Pre-shipment and Post-shipment Administration

• Set up a reporting method to evaluate transport companies and improve the

method were needed

• Evaluate transport companies based on agreed performance indicators

• Realize long-term transport capacity planning based on availability forecast

• Stakeholder management: adequately and proactively inform Customer Service,

Availability team, Pool Management, and Sales

• Handle client complaints within agreed period and implement sustainable solutions

• Support upcoming developments for our client's Transport Management Platform

(processes definition, testing)

• Maintain and develop a long-lasting relationship with transport companies

• Participates in a variety of activities (e.g. meetings, training, etc.) for the purpose of

conveying and/or gathering information required to perform the function

