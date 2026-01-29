Warehouse Assistant (Fashion)

Warehouse Assistant (Fashion)

Posted on January 29, 2026
Hoofddorp
Temporary
40 hours per week
Posted on January 29, 2026

About this role

Join Our Warehouse Logistics Team!

Are you looking for a hands-on role in an international fashion environment? Do you enjoy working in a dynamic team where every day is different? If so, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Please note that you should reside close to Hoofddorp.

What You’ll Do

As a Warehouse Assistant, your tasks may include:

  • Unloading trucks and handling incoming shipments.
  • Sorting clothing samples and preparing them for distribution.
  • Packing and organizing shipments for major fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.
  • Keeping the warehouse organized and efficient.
  • Assisting with general logistics tasks based on daily needs.

What’s in It for You?

  • Full-time or flexible 0-hour contract available, depending on your preference.
  • A gross hourly salary of €15.20 - plus 8% holiday allowance.
  • Full public transport reimbursement for commutes of 10+ km one way.
  • Gain experience in the logistics side of the fashion industry.
  • Work in an international and informal team.
     

What We’re Looking For

  • Fluent English skills (Dutch is not required).
  • Availability from Monday to Friday, 08:00 – 17:00.
  • Experience in a warehouse or logistics environment.
  • A hands-on mindset and ability to work efficiently.
  • Residency in the greater Hoofddorp area.

Salary

Application Procedure

Ready to Join?

Send us your resume and a short motivation letter today!

  • Important: We can only consider candidates already living in the greater Hoofddorp area, as agreed with our clients.
  • Have any questions? Call us during office hours at 020-5738383.
