Warehouse Assistant (Fashion)
Posted on January 29, 2026
Hoofddorp
Temporary
40 hours per week
About this role
Join Our Warehouse Logistics Team!
Are you looking for a hands-on role in an international fashion environment? Do you enjoy working in a dynamic team where every day is different? If so, this is the perfect opportunity for you! Please note that you should reside close to Hoofddorp.
What You’ll Do
As a Warehouse Assistant, your tasks may include:
- Unloading trucks and handling incoming shipments.
- Sorting clothing samples and preparing them for distribution.
- Packing and organizing shipments for major fashion brands like Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.
- Keeping the warehouse organized and efficient.
- Assisting with general logistics tasks based on daily needs.
What’s in It for You?
- Full-time or flexible 0-hour contract available, depending on your preference.
- A gross hourly salary of €15.20 - plus 8% holiday allowance.
- Full public transport reimbursement for commutes of 10+ km one way.
- Gain experience in the logistics side of the fashion industry.
- Work in an international and informal team.
What We’re Looking For
- Fluent English skills (Dutch is not required).
- Availability from Monday to Friday, 08:00 – 17:00.
- Experience in a warehouse or logistics environment.
- A hands-on mindset and ability to work efficiently.
- Residency in the greater Hoofddorp area.
Salary
EUR 0 - 14
Application Procedure
Ready to Join?
Send us your resume and a short motivation letter today!
- Important: We can only consider candidates already living in the greater Hoofddorp area, as agreed with our clients.
- Have any questions? Call us during office hours at 020-5738383.
