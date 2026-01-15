Contract and Transport Coordinator
Posted on January 15, 2026
Hoofddorp
English
About this role
For our client, we are looking for a Contract and Transport Coordinator to join their logisics team.
Do you have experience in Transport Management and worked as an Transport Contract Coordinator/Planner?
Do you have experience with European Transport?
Do you bring experience specifically with the UK market and do you have a UK transport network?
You will be responsible to monitor arranged transports and evaluate transport companies based on performance indicators and organisze transport based on request of colleagues and arrange all related administrative tasks.
Main tasks
Realize necessary transport at the best price-quality ratio Enlarge transporters network Maintain proper and accurate Pre-shipment and Post-shipment Administration Set up a reporting method to evaluate transport companies and improve the method were needed Evaluate transport companies based on agreed performance indicators Realize long-term transport capacity planning based on availability forecast Stakeholder management: adequately and proactively inform Customer Service, Availability team, Pool Management, and Sales Handle client concerns and direct problems to suitable parties Setup contract Transport Keep systems updated with the transporter's (pricing) agreements Maintain and develop a long-lasting relationship with transport companies Participates in a variety of activities (e.g. meetings, training, etc.) for the purpose of conveying and/or gathering information required to perform the functionContract and Transport Coordinator
Requirements
Experience with European Transport is a must Bachelor / higher educational level preferred
C1-C2 level in English
Experience in Transport (contract) Management on the part of “Enlarge transporters network” as well as “Setup transport contracts and SLA’s”
Experience in horticulture is an advantage
Competences profile: Customer focus, Ownership, Teamwork, Networking, Planning and Organizing, Quality focus, Solution focused
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
An international dynamic European company that provides supply chain solutions & services.
Application Procedure
