Undutchables Recruitment Agency is the pioneer in recruitment of international business sector personnel in the Netherlands.

Since 1996 Undutchables has facilitated countless numbers of skilled and experienced native-speakers of languages other than Dutch in finding professional jobs, on all levels, within internationally operating companies.

Whether you're a jobseeker looking to further your career in the Netherlands or a company seeking the right native speaker to reinforce your business, we will help you find the perfect match.

As a full-service provider, our international recruiters also provide consultation regarding intercultural employees and advice on settling in the Netherlands.

Facilities Manager | French
Sales Representative | Italian
Order Management, Logistics & Customer Support
Customer Support Representative | German
Mechanical Engineer | Dutch & Turkish
Marketing Manager | French C2
Associate Clinical Supply Chain | Pharma industry
Treasury Manager | German C1
Regional Business Development Manager – Ukraine
Sales Representative
Technical Area Sales Manager
Technician | English + Dutch B2
Modern Endpoint Engineer | English
Customer Service Representative | English & Dutch
M&R Control Officer
Receptionist | French and Dutch
Customer Success Advisor | German
Marketing representative (J) | English
Business Development Representative | German C2
Regional Business Development Manager – Spain and Italy

