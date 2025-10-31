Sales Representative
Posted on October 31, 2025
Houten
English
Posted on October 31, 2025
About this role
- Identify and prospect potential customers in the food supplement industry.
- Conduct market research to identify new business opportunities and trends.
- Develop and maintain a pipeline of leads through proactive outreach and networking.
- Collaborate with the sales team to develop strategies for penetrating the market.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with existing customers.
- Understand customer needs and provide tailored solutions to meet their requirements.
- Conduct regular business reviews and follow-up meetings to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Provide product training and support to clients to maximize their understanding and usage of our capsules
- Monitor market trends, competitor activities, and industry developments to stay informed and proactive.
Requirements
- Fluency in English is a must!
- B2B sales experience
- Strong negotiation and communication skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships.
- Self-motivated and target-driven, with a demonstrated ability to meet or exceed sales targets.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Willingness to travel as needed for client meetings and industry events.
- The role is fully office-based with no hybrid work model.
- Only candidates who live in the Netherlands (preferably close to Houten) will be considered!
Salary
€2800-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is operating in the chemical industry. By incorporating several production facilities, they are able to supply a wide range of additives. Through their headquarters in the Netherlands, a dozen agents across the continents and several warehouses, they supply plastics and coatings industries all over the world. Their goal is to become a reliable and long-term business partner, by continuing to offer competitive prices combined with the best possible services.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Houten delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Business Development Representative | German C2
Sales Specialist | German
Account Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort Area
Medior-Senior Sales Account manager | German
German and Dutch speaking Sales Account Manager