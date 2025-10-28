Account Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort Area

Our client is one of the world's largest suppliers of components to the biking industry. Are you a customer-focused professional who enjoys working in a close-knit team within an international environment? Are you looking for a challenging role with plenty of responsibility? Then this job might be for you!

Responsibilities/Tasks

As an Internal Sales Representative, you will be the first point of contact for your customers across Europe and manage your own client portfolio. You will build strong and long-lasting relationships and ensure smooth handling of the entire order process. You will coordinate all aspects in collaboration with our field sales team, finance department, and production sites worldwide.



Serve as the primary point of contact for customers across Europe



Manage and maintain your own portfolio of B2B clients



Build and nurture long-term, trust-based customer relationships



Ensure accurate and timely processing of customer orders from start to finish



Coordinate the full order flow, working closely with the field sales team, finance department, and global production sites



Proactively address customer inquiries, requests, and issues to ensure high satisfaction



Monitor order status and logistics to ensure on-time delivery



Maintain up-to-date records in CRM and other internal systems



Support internal process improvements to enhance customer service efficiency



Collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver optimal customer solutions



Requirements



Bachelor degree (obtained through education or working experience)



Good command of the Dutch and English language



A customer-oriented and communicative team player



Experience with B2B relationships and managing order logistics is a plus



A proactive and structured way of working



MBO+ / HBO level of education and thinking



Affinity with an international work environment



This is a hybrid role of 3 days in office per week at their offices in Nijkerk.