Area Sales Manager - English
Posted on November 22, 2025
Limburg
40
Posted on November 22, 2025
About this role
Our client is a prominent European leader in providing high-quality home and office interior solutions, specialising in flooring, furniture, doors, and decorative products. With a strong global presence and a reputation for innovation and exceptional customer service, they cater to both residential and commercial clients.
As they expand their operations in the Netherlands, they are seeking a dynamic and experienced Area Sales Manager to join their team and help drive business growth.
Job Profile for Area Sales Manager
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Implement trade policy, distribution and marketing plans in the market
- Initiate and carry out activities relevant to the development of distribution and sales
- Work closely with all distribution channels
- Maintain professional and efficient service of the existing customers
- Attract new customers in accordance with the adopted strategy of the distribution channel
- Responsible for sales performance
Candidate Profile for Area Sales Manager
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- Minimum 2 years of experience in sales, specifically in one of the following categories: Interior/exterior furnishing products, Building materials, Complementary categories
- Experience in any of the following sales channels: Specialist wholesalers and retailers, DIY chain stores, and Contractors
- Sales-oriented, ambitious person
- Ability to support and develop active and new clients
- Good negotiation and communication skills
- Driving license
What Our Client Offers
- A clear set of goals with a transparent bonus system
- Laptop, phone, car, and fuel reimbursement
- Flexible remote work option
- Vacation days: 23-25
- Collaboration with a leading manufacturer and well-recognised brand with a strong presence in 40+ countries
- Full support and advisory from their HQ and extensive sales structure across North, Central, and South Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
