Area Sales Manager - English

Our client is a prominent European leader in providing high-quality home and office interior solutions, specialising in flooring, furniture, doors, and decorative products. With a strong global presence and a reputation for innovation and exceptional customer service, they cater to both residential and commercial clients.

As they expand their operations in the Netherlands, they are seeking a dynamic and experienced Area Sales Manager to join their team and help drive business growth.

Job Profile for Area Sales Manager

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Implement trade policy, distribution and marketing plans in the market

Initiate and carry out activities relevant to the development of distribution and sales

Work closely with all distribution channels

Maintain professional and efficient service of the existing customers

Attract new customers in accordance with the adopted strategy of the distribution channel

Responsible for sales performance

Candidate Profile for Area Sales Manager

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

Minimum 2 years of experience in sales, specifically in one of the following categories: Interior/exterior furnishing products, Building materials, Complementary categories

Experience in any of the following sales channels: Specialist wholesalers and retailers, DIY chain stores, and Contractors

Sales-oriented, ambitious person

Ability to support and develop active and new clients

Good negotiation and communication skills

Driving license

What Our Client Offers