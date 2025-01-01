Home
Abroad Experience is an international recruitment agency which offers unique career opportunities to multilingual job seekers. We recruit personnel for a great number of international companies that have established their European Headquarters in The Netherlands. Founded in 1998, we have extensive experience in matching the skills and ambitions of our applicants with the requirements of our clients.

We do not only help you in finding a new professional challenge, we also make sure your relocation to The Netherlands runs as smoothly as possible. We can provide you with all of the necessary information about how to register for a BSN/Sofi-number, where to open a bank account, and how to go about arranging health insurance . We also have contact with a number of local housing agencies that will be happy to assist you in finding suitable accommodation.

Jobs in the Netherlands by Abroad Experience

Presales Engineer | Dutch | Rotterdam
Team Lead | Customer Support Coordinator | German | Rotterdam
Account Manager | French | Amsterdam area
Application Engineer | Italian | Amersfoort
Account Manager | Dutch | Amsterdam area
Application Engineer | German | Amersfoort
Technical Solutions Manager | English | Benelux
Junior Marketing Representative | English | Nijmegen
Sales Support Specialist | English | Nijmegen
Client Services & Procurement Specialist | French | Utrecht
Customer Service Representative | German | Amsterdam
Account Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort Area
Customer Success Agent | Dutch | Rotterdam
AFAS Information Specialist | Dutch | Utrecht
Legal Counsel | English | Utrecht Area
Audio Visual Technician | English | Utrecht area
Inside Sales Coordinator | German/Dutch | North-Holland
Customer Support Specialist | German | Venray
International Test Engineer - English - Utrecht area
Credit Controller | German | Amsterdam area

Latest career news & articles

