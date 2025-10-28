Legal Counsel | English | Utrecht Area

Our client is a mission-driven logistics organisation strengthening health supply chains worldwide.

The main focus is on contract management; the legal counsel will also be responsible to handle other legal topics including Dutch labour law, privacy and GDPR and litigation.





Review, interpret, and translate legal requirements and effectively communicating these to the business and external stakeholders.

Implement legal proceedings that can affect the rights and obligations of the organization.

Ensure compliance with the internal controls, statutory regulations and other relevant formalities.

Handle litigation, calculate and handle risks in business process and decision making.

Draft, review and evaluate legal documents such as contracts, license, statements and agreements.

Advising the business for any transaction they had including internal affairs and corporate relationship.

Assess potential legal risks and mitigate where necessary, coordinate response to potential litigation and conflicts in a broad range of legal fields.

Review, interpret and negotiate contracts with suppliers and logistic service providers.