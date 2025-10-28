Legal Counsel | English | Utrecht Area
Posted on October 28, 2025
Woerden
English
About this role
Our client is a mission-driven logistics organisation strengthening health supply chains worldwide.
The main focus is on contract management; the legal counsel will also be responsible to handle other legal topics including Dutch labour law, privacy and GDPR and litigation.
- Review, interpret, and translate legal requirements and effectively communicating these to the business and external stakeholders.
- Implement legal proceedings that can affect the rights and obligations of the organization.
- Ensure compliance with the internal controls, statutory regulations and other relevant formalities.
- Handle litigation, calculate and handle risks in business process and decision making.
- Draft, review and evaluate legal documents such as contracts, license, statements and agreements.
- Advising the business for any transaction they had including internal affairs and corporate relationship.
- Assess potential legal risks and mitigate where necessary, coordinate response to potential litigation and conflicts in a broad range of legal fields.
- Review, interpret and negotiate contracts with suppliers and logistic service providers.
- Advise on diverse type of employment and service contracts to HR, QA, and any other stakeholders within the organisation.
- Master's degree in law.
- Qualified lawyer with a minimum of 5 years of relevant legal experience, preferably as corporate lawyer for a large organization. Experience within the Supply Chain & Logistics industry is an advantage.
- Comprehensive knowledge of legal matters, including employment, property, governance and business matters.
- Experienced in handling and meeting legal requirements related to European and international labour law and affiliated entities.
- The excellent legal knowledge is underpinned by strong communication skills and the ability to influence and work collaboratively at all levels.
- Sound experience in supporting operations from a legal and international perspective.
- Fluency in English speaking and writing; any other language is highly valued.
- Plenty of space to bring in your own ideas and shape how things are done.
- A supportive team culture with a friendly and open work environment.
- An organization fueled by purpose, with colleagues from diverse cultural backgrounds.
- Collaborating with dedicated professionals who are deeply passionate about the mission.
- Strong encouragement and opportunities to grow your skills and career.
- Reimbursement for commuting and travel costs.
