1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows

Almost one in six workers in the Netherlands has a stressful job, according to research. The most stressful professions are found in healthcare, education and hospitality.

Workers in healthcare and education experience most stress

In a survey of working conditions, conducted by Statistics Netherlands (CBS) and research agency TNO, 16 percent of employees stated they had a stressful job. These workers often have to follow strict protocols and complete demanding tasks.

The most stressful jobs were found in healthcare, education and hospitality. Pharmacy assistants topped the list, with 51 percent of these workers feeling stressed, followed by primary school teachers and medical practice assistants (both 39 percent).

Other professions considered among the top 10 most stressful include doctors, high school teachers, waiters and bar staff, nurses, bakers and chefs. In the last five years, the number of stressed workers dropped from 18 percent to 16 percent, with the job types staying almost identical.