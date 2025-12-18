Sales Specialist

Sales Specialist

Posted on December 18, 2025
Weert
English
Permanent
About this role

As a Sales Specialist, you will focus on acquiring new customers, identifying promising market segments, and driving business growth specially in new countries. Your key responsibilities will include seeking new business opportunities, building relationships with potential customers, and expanding our distribution network by finding new partners in countries other than Netherlands and Germany.

Agree with full-time fixed-term contract with a probation period

  • On-site work in Weert

What we offer

We offer a competitive, fully negotiable compensation package with no preset upper limit on salary and the sales premium. Salary and benefits will be commensurate with the candidate's experience, skills, and qualifications, and will be informed to the candidate after the interview process.

Apply now and join our team in Weert!

Requirements

  • Experience in sales, preferably in construction, infrastructure, or a similar sector
  • Fluent in English; any other language is a plus
  • Strong communication and negotiation skills
  • Customer-focused, proactive, and results-oriented
  • Available to start immediately or very soon

The company

We are a manufacturer of plastic ground protection mats and pallets made from recycled materials, based in Weert. Our products are used in various sectors, including construction, infrastructure, and agriculture. We focus on sustainability and providing practical solutions for our customers.

