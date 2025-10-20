Unemployment in the Netherlands reaches highest level in four years

Based on new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), unemployment in the Netherlands has risen to 4 percent. With 409.000 people in the working population without jobs, it is the highest level of unemployment recorded in four years.

In September 2025, CBS recorded 409.000 unemployed people in the Netherlands - 4 percent of the working population between the ages of 15 and 75. This number has increased by an average of 8.000 people per month in the past quarter.

Someone is considered unemployed if they do not have paid employment, are actively jobseeking and are able to start working immediately. This means that there were also 3,2 million non-working people in September, who are not looking for work, retired or unable to work due to illness or disability - down an average of 9.000 per month over the past three months.

The number of people claiming unemployment benefits has remained stable at 187.400 in recent months, but has increased by 8,8 percent compared to a year ago. The largest increase in recipients was seen in the public (24,2 percent) and industry sectors (21,8 percent).