Unemployment in the Netherlands reaches highest level in four years
Based on new figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), unemployment in the Netherlands has risen to 4 percent. With 409.000 people in the working population without jobs, it is the highest level of unemployment recorded in four years.
In September 2025, CBS recorded 409.000 unemployed people in the Netherlands - 4 percent of the working population between the ages of 15 and 75. This number has increased by an average of 8.000 people per month in the past quarter.
Someone is considered unemployed if they do not have paid employment, are actively jobseeking and are able to start working immediately. This means that there were also 3,2 million non-working people in September, who are not looking for work, retired or unable to work due to illness or disability - down an average of 9.000 per month over the past three months.
The number of people claiming unemployment benefits has remained stable at 187.400 in recent months, but has increased by 8,8 percent compared to a year ago. The largest increase in recipients was seen in the public (24,2 percent) and industry sectors (21,8 percent).
Unemployment highest among young people in the Netherlands
With 8,8 percent of the working population aged 15 to 25 without jobs, this age group has the highest level of unemployment in the Netherlands. Although, this has decreased slightly from 9 percent in September 2024.
On the other hand, the unemployment rate for over-25-year-olds is increasing. In September this year, 3,4 percent of people aged 25 to 45 were unemployed, compared to 3,1 percent last year. A similar pattern is seen for residents between the ages of 45 and 75, rising from 2,1 percent to 2,6 percent.
According to CBS, there are two main streams that cause an increase in unemployment. This can happen when workers lose their jobs or when people who were not in the labour market start looking for work, for example, when students graduate and try to find a job.
CBS economist Hein van Mulligen explains that the unemployment rate has risen mainly because there has been an influx of people entering the job market. “But this also means the group of people who don't find a job right away is growing,” he told AD. While many are searching for a job for a while, those who are unemployed “still have a good chance of finding new work in this labour market”.