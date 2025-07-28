People in the Netherlands have longest working lives in Europe, study finds

The newest figures from Eurostat have revealed that people living in the Netherlands have the longest working lives in the European Union. The average Dutch resident will work for 43,8 years of their life - over six years more than the European average.

People working in the Netherlands will have a career lasting an average of 43,8 years, the longest in Europe. Men are likely to work 45,7 years, while women have a slightly shorter working life at 41,8 years.

The average duration of working life in the EU is 37,2 years, which makes the Dutch average six years longer. This may come as a surprise, as the Netherlands is known for having more residents working part time than any other country in Europe. However, it also has the highest net labour participation rate, pushing the average up. The AOW age, or state pension age, in the Netherlands is 67 years.