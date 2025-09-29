Home
September now the busiest month for job applications in the Netherlands

September now the busiest month for job applications in the Netherlands

By Abi Carter

If you’ve returned from your summer holiday feeling a bit underwhelmed by your current job, you’re not alone. New figures from the National Vacancy Bank show that September has become the most popular month to look for a new job in the Netherlands

September most popular month to apply for jobs in the Netherlands

Dutch people seem to be using their paid vacation over the summer to not only relax, but think critically about their current working situation. The National Vacancy Bank reported earlier this month, citing its own application figures, that last year September was the most popular month for applying for jobs, suggesting that it is over the summer period that people decide it’s time to hand in their resignation

While January might typically be considered the most common month in which people look for a new job, it actually comes in fifth place, according to the figures. After September, the months that last year saw the most applications were October, November and February, followed by January. 

Employees using summer holidays to reflect on their careers

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Sharita Boon, director of the National Vacancy Bank, said, “Many people use their summer holidays to think about the next step in their career. As soon as the holidays are over, they update their resumes and start looking.” 

“For organisations, the large number of applicants is, of course, good news,” Boon added in the press release. “But for job seekers, the intense competition is a challenge. If you’re looking for a new job this month, you might have to work a little harder to stand out.” 

Adding to that competition is the current situation on the Dutch labour market. A few years on from its red-hot peak in 2022, when massive labour shortages put employees in a very strong position, the market is cooling down. Job growth is slowing, and the number of applicants per job is increasing. 

Abi Carter

Editor in chief at IamExpat Media

Abi studied German and History at the University of Manchester and has since lived in Berlin, Hamburg and Utrecht, working since 2017 as a writer, editor and content marketeer. Although she's happily taken on some German and Dutch quirks, she keeps a stash of Yorkshire Tea on hand, because nowhere does a brew quite like home.Read more

