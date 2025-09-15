The Netherlands sees largest rise in purchasing power since 2001

Based on the newest figures from Statistics Netherlands (CBS), purchasing power in the Netherlands has seen the largest increase in over 20 years, rising by 3,6 percent in 2024. Not everyone benefited equally, with employees seeing greater gains than residents who receive welfare benefits.

Wage increases in the Netherlands drive rise in purchasing power

In 2024, the average purchasing power in the Netherlands rose by 3,6 percent, the largest increase measured since 2021 when the country saw a 6,3 percent rise. The biggest driver behind the most recent rise is the 6,8 percent increase in collective labour agreement wages - the largest of its kind in over 40 years.

According to CBS, different groups saw different levels of purchasing power growth based on their main source of household income. This means that half of the Netherlands’ population saw a rise in purchasing power equal to or greater than the average, while the other half saw a lower increase.

Dutch workers see largest rise in purchasing power

Significant wage increases mean that employees saw the greatest rise in purchasing power at an average of 5,3 percent. Inflation of 3,1 percent brought the real wage increase down to 3,7 percent, but workers also benefited from the renewed increase in labour tax credit.