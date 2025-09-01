September 2025: 8 things expats in the Netherlands need to know

4. NS switches to post-summer timetable Trains are set to get busier as people head back to work and school after the summer holidays. With more rail passengers expected, the NS is adjusting its timetable from September 1 to run more frequent and longer trains, especially on busy routes. Make sure to check the travel planner for the departure time of your train, as it could change. 5. KLM to implement new hand luggage fees As of September 9, anyone travelling to select European destinations with KLM will have to pay extra for hand luggage, as the Dutch airline implements a new carry-on policy. This will apply to bookings from Amsterdam or Paris to Athens, Dublin, Florence, Helsinki, Munich, Prague, Stockholm, Turin and Vienna. 6. Eurostar adds daily trains to London-Amsterdam route Want to take a quick weekend trip to London before the cold weather arrives? Eurostar will add a fourth daily train service taking travellers between Amsterdam and London from September 9. Before, Eurostar only ran trains between the UK and the Netherlands three times a day. A fifth connection will also be added in December. 7. Babies in the Netherlands to be vaccinated against RSV From September 1, babies in the Netherlands can be vaccinated against the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which causes respiratory infections that land hundreds of young children in the hospital every year. As RSV peaks in the winter, the National Institute for Public Health and Environment (RIVM) has planned the vaccination schedule based on date of birth.

Babies born after April 1 this year will be the first to be vaccinated, while babies born between October 1, 2025 and March 1, 2026, will receive the vaccination before they reach two weeks old. 8. Autumn arrives in the Netherlands While it may feel like summer just started, cooler temperatures are set to return soon. On September 22, the autumnal equinox will usher in the new season. Luckily, there are still many events and festivals to enjoy in the autumn that will soften the blow of the end of the summer.