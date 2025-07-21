New KLM policy to see Dutch travellers pay for hand luggage on certain flights

The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) has issued a warning to travellers about a change in KLM’s hand luggage policy. KLM passengers will now be expected to pay extra for hand luggage when flying to nine European destinations.

KLM changes hand luggage policy

As of September 9, 2025, anyone travelling to select destinations with KLM or Air France will have to fork out extra money for carry-on luggage. The new policy will apply to bookings from Amsterdam or Paris to Athens, Dublin, Florence, Helsinki, Munich, Prague, Stockholm, Turin and Vienna.

According to the Consumers’ Association, the Dutch flag carrier implemented the new policy on July 1 without notifying passengers. With a “basic” ticket to the nine destinations, the free bag allowance for travellers is smaller than that of other airlines, such as easyJet, which requires an additional fee for any luggage exceeding the given dimensions (40x30x15 centimetres).

While the cheapest return tickets to the selected destinations have dropped by an average of 8 euros, the additional fees for hand luggage mean that fliers are actually paying more. Hand luggage costs an average of 28 euros extra, but can cost up to 40 euros more. "Consumers pay an average of 20 euros more per return trip. It's just a common profit model for KLM,” director of the Dutch Consumers’ Association Sandra Molenaar said in a press release.

Dutch Consumers’ Association launches complaint against KLM

Back in 2011, the EU court ruled that airlines are not allowed to charge extra for hand baggage that meets “reasonable” size and weight limits. In recent months, several European consumer rights organisations have filed complaints against airlines for violating these laws.

Following this, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of banning airlines from charging extra for hand luggage on flights. The new rules allow airline passengers in the EU to carry a personal bag (40x30x15 cm) and a small hand luggage bag (100 cm and 7 kilograms) on their flight free of charge.

The Dutch Consumers’ Association and 15 other consumer organisations believe KLM and Air France are violating these rules with their policy shift and are adding the airlines to a complaint against seven airlines that the organisations have filed with European regulators.