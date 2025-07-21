Home
Expat Info
Dutch news & articles
New KLM policy to see Dutch travellers pay for hand luggage on certain flights

New KLM policy to see Dutch travellers pay for hand luggage on certain flights

By Simone Jacobs

The Dutch Consumers’ Association (Consumentenbond) has issued a warning to travellers about a change in KLM’s hand luggage policy. KLM passengers will now be expected to pay extra for hand luggage when flying to nine European destinations. 

KLM changes hand luggage policy 

As of September 9, 2025, anyone travelling to select destinations with KLM or Air France will have to fork out extra money for carry-on luggage. The new policy will apply to bookings from Amsterdam or Paris to Athens, Dublin, Florence, Helsinki, Munich, Prague, Stockholm, Turin and Vienna. 

According to the Consumers’ Association, the Dutch flag carrier implemented the new policy on July 1 without notifying passengers. With a “basic” ticket to the nine destinations, the free bag allowance for travellers is smaller than that of other airlines, such as easyJet, which requires an additional fee for any luggage exceeding the given dimensions (40x30x15 centimetres).

While the cheapest return tickets to the selected destinations have dropped by an average of 8 euros, the additional fees for hand luggage mean that fliers are actually paying more. Hand luggage costs an average of 28 euros extra, but can cost up to 40 euros more. "Consumers pay an average of 20 euros more per return trip. It's just a common profit model for KLM,” director of the Dutch Consumers’ Association Sandra Molenaar said in a press release

Dutch Consumers’ Association launches complaint against KLM

Back in 2011, the EU court ruled that airlines are not allowed to charge extra for hand baggage that meets “reasonable” size and weight limits. In recent months, several European consumer rights organisations have filed complaints against airlines for violating these laws.

Following this, Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) voted in favour of banning airlines from charging extra for hand luggage on flights. The new rules allow airline passengers in the EU to carry a personal bag (40x30x15 cm) and a small hand luggage bag (100 cm and 7 kilograms) on their flight free of charge.

The Dutch Consumers’ Association and 15 other consumer organisations believe KLM and Air France are violating these rules with their policy shift and are adding the airlines to a complaint against seven airlines that the organisations have filed with European regulators.

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:
Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training. Read more

Related Stories

EU to ban airlines from charging extra for hand luggage on flightsEU to ban airlines from charging extra for hand luggage on flights
KLM named 5th-worst airline in EuropeKLM named 5th-worst airline in Europe
Over 130.000 Dutch travellers register claims in Booking.com lawsuitOver 130.000 Dutch travellers register claims in Booking.com lawsuit
Booking.com lawsuit could see Dutch travellers receive compensationBooking.com lawsuit could see Dutch travellers receive compensation
Dutch unions announce strike for KLM ground staff on June 28Dutch unions announce strike for KLM ground staff on June 28
Trains around Schiphol halted for the day due to power outageTrains around Schiphol halted for the day due to power outage
Dutch travellers fly less often due to stricter carry-on regulationsDutch travellers fly less often due to stricter carry-on regulations
NATO summit in The Hague: What disruptions can Dutch residents expect?NATO summit in The Hague: What disruptions can Dutch residents expect?
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.