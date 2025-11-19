Octagon Professionals International B.V. is preparing to support the opening of a new cultural and multimedia centre in The Hague. The centre will invite visitors to explore Europe's story through interactive exhibitions, immersive films and role-play learning experiences. It will be a welcoming public space for anyone interested in European history, culture and democracy.

We are looking for motivated, Visitor Experience Hosts to join the team and help ensure that every visitor enjoys an engaging, informative and memorable experience.

Your role

As a Visitor Experience Host, you will play a key part in the daily operation of the centre, welcoming visitors and helping them navigate the exhibition. You will combine hospitality, education and cultural awareness to make each visit meaningful.

Welcoming and reception



Greet visitors with warmth and professionalism, providing clear orientation and introducing the exhibition and cinema areas.



Assist guests in using interactive media tools and tablets, explaining their functions in an accessible way.



Respond to visitor questions about the exhibition and European topics with accuracy and diplomacy.



Coordinate group bookings, role-play sessions and event schedules, including handling telephone and email inquiries.



Support teachers, guides and group leaders to ensure smooth group visits.



Monitor cleanliness and visitor flow in the exhibition areas and ensure a safe, comfortable environment.



Manage brochures, printed materials, lost and found, and basic record-keeping.



Check that all visitors have left the premises at closing time.



Visitor engagement and facilitation



Actively approach visitors to share insights and encourage exploration of key themes or interactive features.



Deliver short orientation briefings or introductions to the multimedia exhibition and cinema.



Assist visitors with special needs and ensure everyone can participate fully.



Support groups during the role-play activity, guiding participants through the process and use of equipment.



Manage visitor flow and respond appropriately in case of emergency or evacuation (training provided).



Carry out basic technical checks to ensure that multimedia equipment is functioning correctly.



Additional support

You may also assist with daily opening and closing procedures, help prepare materials for groups or events, and occasionally support outreach activities or visitor surveys. Flexibility and teamwork are key, as the centre's programme evolves throughout the year.

Your profile

You are approachable, reliable and enjoy interacting with people from all backgrounds. You bring a strong sense of service, curiosity, and cultural awareness to your work.



University or HBO-level qualification.



Fluent in Dutch and English; knowledge of other EU languages is an advantage.



Exposure in European affairs, public communication, or cultural and educational projects.



Experience in a visitor-facing role (museum, gallery, cultural centre, education, hospitality or events) is a plus.



Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, with confidence in speaking to groups.



Professional appearance, flexible attitude and team spirit.



Ability to remain calm and courteous in busy situations.



Working hours

The centre will be open to the public from Monday to Friday (09:30-17:30) and Saturday (10:00-17:00).

Staff will work on a rotating schedule. Both full-time and part-time arrangements are available, depending on operational needs.

What we offer

You will be part of a motivated team supporting the launch of a new cultural and educational space in The Hague.

Octagon offers:



A modern, inclusive and collaborative work environment.



Full training and onboarding provided upon commencement.



Opportunities to develop skills in culture, communication and visitor engagement.



A competitive remuneration package.



Ready for this new challenge? Apply now and let's get in touch!

Octagon Professionals International is a full-service recruitment and HR services firm with 38 years of experience in the European and international market. Our large network of professionals across multiple functional areas, and multi-national team provide flexible solutions customised to individual client needs.

