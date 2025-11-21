International Test Engineer - English - Utrecht area
About this role
Our client is a global leader in the design and production of advanced R&D process equipment for the food industry. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, they provide tailored solutions to clients worldwide. To support their growing international operations, they are seeking a skilled and motivated International Test Engineer to join their Service team in the Utrecht region.
As an International Test Engineer, you will play a critical role in the installation, commissioning, testing, and maintenance of high-tech food processing equipment. This hands-on role combines technical expertise with international travel and customer interaction. You will be part of a collaborative team that ensures the performance and reliability of machines before they are delivered and installed at client sites.
- Perform installation, commissioning, and functional testing of process equipment in-house and on-site.
- Supervise Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) and guide customers through the evaluation of their machines.
- Commission equipment at customer locations, including end-user training and operational handover.
- Diagnose and resolve mechanical and electrical malfunctions, both remotely and on-site.
- Carry out preventive maintenance and provide support to the customer service team.
- Act as a technical point of contact for customers, offering solutions and advice on usage and maintenance.
- Travel internationally up to 50% of the time, with trips lasting up to two weeks-most weekends are spent at home.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree (HBO) in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field.
- Willingness and enthusiasm to travel internationally up to 50% of your time.
- Experience or familiarity with PLC control systems is a strong plus.
- Based in or willing to relocate to the Utrecht area.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Proactive, solution-oriented mindset with the ability to work independently.
- Well-organized, stress-resistant, and capable of managing multiple tasks.
- Fluent in English; knowledge of Dutch, French, Portuguese, or Spanish is a plus.
What's in It for You
- Join a market leader in a dynamic and international work environment.
- Work with cutting-edge technology in the food processing sector.
- Opportunities for personal and professional growth.
- A diverse role combining engineering, travel, and customer interaction.