International Test Engineer - English - Utrecht area

Posted on November 21, 2025
Utrecht
English
Posted on November 21, 2025

About this role

Our client is a global leader in the design and production of advanced R&D process equipment for the food industry. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, they provide tailored solutions to clients worldwide. To support their growing international operations, they are seeking a skilled and motivated International Test Engineer to join their Service team in the Utrecht region.


As an International Test Engineer, you will play a critical role in the installation, commissioning, testing, and maintenance of high-tech food processing equipment. This hands-on role combines technical expertise with international travel and customer interaction. You will be part of a collaborative team that ensures the performance and reliability of machines before they are delivered and installed at client sites.




  • Perform installation, commissioning, and functional testing of process equipment in-house and on-site.

  • Supervise Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) and guide customers through the evaluation of their machines.

  • Commission equipment at customer locations, including end-user training and operational handover.

  • Diagnose and resolve mechanical and electrical malfunctions, both remotely and on-site.

  • Carry out preventive maintenance and provide support to the customer service team.

  • Act as a technical point of contact for customers, offering solutions and advice on usage and maintenance.

  • Travel internationally up to 50% of the time, with trips lasting up to two weeks-most weekends are spent at home.


Requirements



  • Bachelor's degree (HBO) in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field.

  • Willingness and enthusiasm to travel internationally up to 50% of your time.

  • Experience or familiarity with PLC control systems is a strong plus.

  • Based in or willing to relocate to the Utrecht area.

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

  • Proactive, solution-oriented mindset with the ability to work independently.

  • Well-organized, stress-resistant, and capable of managing multiple tasks.

  • Fluent in English; knowledge of Dutch, French, Portuguese, or Spanish is a plus.



What's in It for You



  • Join a market leader in a dynamic and international work environment.

  • Work with cutting-edge technology in the food processing sector.

  • Opportunities for personal and professional growth.

  • A diverse role combining engineering, travel, and customer interaction.

