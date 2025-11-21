International Test Engineer - English - Utrecht area

Our client is a global leader in the design and production of advanced R&D process equipment for the food industry. With a strong focus on innovation and quality, they provide tailored solutions to clients worldwide. To support their growing international operations, they are seeking a skilled and motivated International Test Engineer to join their Service team in the Utrecht region.

As an International Test Engineer, you will play a critical role in the installation, commissioning, testing, and maintenance of high-tech food processing equipment. This hands-on role combines technical expertise with international travel and customer interaction. You will be part of a collaborative team that ensures the performance and reliability of machines before they are delivered and installed at client sites.



Perform installation, commissioning, and functional testing of process equipment in-house and on-site.



Supervise Factory Acceptance Tests (FAT) and guide customers through the evaluation of their machines.



Commission equipment at customer locations, including end-user training and operational handover.



Diagnose and resolve mechanical and electrical malfunctions, both remotely and on-site.



Carry out preventive maintenance and provide support to the customer service team.



Act as a technical point of contact for customers, offering solutions and advice on usage and maintenance.



Travel internationally up to 50% of the time, with trips lasting up to two weeks-most weekends are spent at home.



Requirements



Bachelor's degree (HBO) in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field.



Willingness and enthusiasm to travel internationally up to 50% of your time.



Experience or familiarity with PLC control systems is a strong plus.



Based in or willing to relocate to the Utrecht area.



Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.



Proactive, solution-oriented mindset with the ability to work independently.



Well-organized, stress-resistant, and capable of managing multiple tasks.



Fluent in English; knowledge of Dutch, French, Portuguese, or Spanish is a plus.



What's in It for You