Audio Visual Technician | English | Utrecht area

Our client is an international technical company based in Amersfoort (Utrecht area). Are you a hands-on AV technician with experience building system racks and working with professional AV systems? Join an established global leader in audio-visual technology and play a key role in supporting tradeshows, product demos, and system development across Europe.

This position is based in Amersfoort and sits within the European Marketing Department, reporting directly to the Tradeshow Manager.

Responsibilities/Tasks



Build and configure AV system racks and demo stations from technical drawings for tradeshows, demo rooms, and training spaces.



Work closely with the Tradeshow , Product Marketing , and Training teams to prepare, test, and troubleshoot AV setups before and during events.



Support on-site setup and testing at events and tradeshows across Europe .



Assist in documenting AV system changes using Visio and/or AutoCAD and contribute to creating operational manuals for internal use.



Perform firmware/software updates and routine maintenance on AV hardware.



Inspect and test equipment returned from events to ensure functionality and readiness.



Maintain an organized inventory and ensure warehouse areas remain structured and well-stocked.



Set up classrooms and internal meeting rooms to ensure AV readiness.



Take a proactive role in identifying and solving technical issues during live events.



Contribute to general marketing projects and technical support tasks as needed.



What we're looking for