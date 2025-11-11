Packaging Design & Discovery Team Lead - R&D

Are you ready to take the helm as a Packaging Design & Discovery Team Lead? We're on the lookout for someone special to join the dynamic team at Utrecht.



In this exciting role, you will mentor a diverse group, nurturing a culture of excellence and fresh ideas. Imagine collaborating with top-notch external partners, gathering insights to elevate the packaging portfolio to new heights!



But that's not all; you'll also play a crucial role in shaping the intellectual property strategy, working hand-in-hand with the legal team to ensure our innovative designs are protected and documented like the valuable assets they are.



As you align the packaging design strategies with the business goals, you'll oversee the entire design process-from that first spark of an idea to the finished product- all while maintaining our high-quality standards.



This isn't just a job; it's your chance to shape the future of packaging in one of the world's leading food organizations. If you're looking to make a real impact and contribute to meaningful growth, we want to hear from you!



So, are you ready to take the next step? Apply now!

This role offers the opportunity to shape packaging design and innovation while ensuring alignment with business goals and external advancement. Your will be reported to the Global R&D SN Director Packaging.



Mentor and manage the design team, fostering innovation and professional growth in line with business and product goals;



Leverage external research and trends to enhance product development and build partnerships with innovative organizations;



Organize design workshops and hackathons;



Define and execute an IP strategy with legal teams, ensuring proper documentation and protection of innovations;



Work with internal and external partners to drive user-centric design strategies;



Align design efforts with company goals and emerging trends;



Lead the full design process, from idealization to implementation;



Advocate for design excellence and user experience;



Align design efforts with product teams and external partners;



Present strategies to leadership and stakeholders;



Introduce new methodologies and stay updated on industry trends.



The company offers a complete package of benefits, with a competitive primary salary of €150K and an annual bonus, but also benefits like a premium-free pension, 30 days annual leave and several discounts on a collective health insurance.