Packaging Design & Discovery Team Lead - R&D

Packaging Design & Discovery Team Lead - R&D

Posted on November 11, 2025
Utrecht
English
Posted on November 11, 2025

About this role

Are you ready to take the helm as a Packaging Design & Discovery Team Lead? We're on the lookout for someone special to join the dynamic team at Utrecht.

In this exciting role, you will mentor a diverse group, nurturing a culture of excellence and fresh ideas. Imagine collaborating with top-notch external partners, gathering insights to elevate the packaging portfolio to new heights!

But that's not all; you'll also play a crucial role in shaping the intellectual property strategy, working hand-in-hand with the legal team to ensure our innovative designs are protected and documented like the valuable assets they are.

As you align the packaging design strategies with the business goals, you'll oversee the entire design process-from that first spark of an idea to the finished product- all while maintaining our high-quality standards.

This isn't just a job; it's your chance to shape the future of packaging in one of the world's leading food organizations. If you're looking to make a real impact and contribute to meaningful growth, we want to hear from you!

So, are you ready to take the next step? Apply now!

This role offers the opportunity to shape packaging design and innovation while ensuring alignment with business goals and external advancement. Your will be reported to the Global R&D SN Director Packaging.



  • Mentor and manage the design team, fostering innovation and professional growth in line with business and product goals;

  • Leverage external research and trends to enhance product development and build partnerships with innovative organizations;

  • Organize design workshops and hackathons;

  • Define and execute an IP strategy with legal teams, ensuring proper documentation and protection of innovations;

  • Work with internal and external partners to drive user-centric design strategies;

  • Align design efforts with company goals and emerging trends;

  • Lead the full design process, from idealization to implementation;

  • Advocate for design excellence and user experience;

  • Align design efforts with product teams and external partners;

  • Present strategies to leadership and stakeholders;

  • Introduce new methodologies and stay updated on industry trends.

The company offers a complete package of benefits, with a competitive primary salary of €150K and an annual bonus, but also benefits like a premium-free pension, 30 days annual leave and several discounts on a collective health insurance.


Salary

EUR 11000
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

R&D Operational Excellence Team Leader
Operational Excellence Team Leader - R&D
International Test Engineer - English - Utrecht area
Logistics Coordinator
Audio Visual Technician | English | Utrecht area
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.