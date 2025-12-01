Account Manager | Dutch | Amersfoort

Our client is a trusted leadership company in the Benelux region. They help organizations achieve sustainable results that require collective behavioral change. The company develops leadership at every level, personal effectiveness, a team culture of inclusion and trust, and executional strength. They are active in more than 160 countries worldwide, and their solutions are available in 24 languages. Their client base in Benelux includes multinationals, government organizations, and many small and medium-sized businesses.

As an Account Manager at our client, you are responsible for thinking strategically alongside your own customers. You help organizations achieve results that require different behaviors. The intention is to work together with organizations over the long term and to be their trusted partner on topics such as leadership, effectiveness, culture, and strategy execution.

By asking the right questions, you clarify the organization's ambition or challenge. You write a proposal in which you advise how the customer can achieve the desired result, and you also present this proposal. Meanwhile, you expand your own customer base by approaching leads, inviting them to events, and discussing current developments with them.

You immerse yourself in (new) specific market content so that you can advise customers optimally. You do this sometimes independently and sometimes with a team of colleagues. You work closely with Client Engagement Coordinators, who handle everything in the back office. Together with an Implementation Strategist, you evaluate the goals, collaboration, and new issues with the customer every quarter. You work for the Benelux organization from either the Netherlands or Belgium.

* At least a bachelor-level working and thinking ability

* Relevant experience with consultative selling

* Quickly gains the customer's trust, has business sense, and is a good listener

* Strong presentation skills and experience collaborating with larger organizations

* Excellent command of Dutch and English, both spoken and written

* From €5,300 gross per month

* Bonus based on revenue

* 32- to 40-hour work week

* 26 vacation days based on full-time employment

* Flexible working from home and at the office in Amersfoort or Mechelen