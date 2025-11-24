Dutch speaking PMO Engineer

Dutch speaking PMO Engineer

Posted on November 24, 2025
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
Posted on November 24, 2025

About this role

Our client, a well-established, international consultancy firm specialising in Project, Program Management and Transformation is seeking a number of Dutch speaking PMO Engineers to work and support their clients in ad-hoc project delivery.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone who wants to be part of an established organisation, but do not want to miss out on the start-up vibe, with the opportunity to bring your ideas and knowledge and have the opportunity to grow within the company.

Key responsibilities:

  • Engaging with key stakeholders to understand project requirements and ensuring alignment with business objectives
  • Ensuring projects comply with internal policies, procedures, and relevant regulations while meeting quality standards
  • Developing project plans, schedules, and time-lines, ensuring proper resource allocation and efficient execution
  • Tracking project progress, managing changes, and ensuring compliance with cost and time parameters by utilising cost control techniques, such as Earned Value Management (EVM).
  • Overseeing project budgets and monitoring expenses
  • Identifying and assessing potential risks, developing mitigation strategies, and managing risk registers
  • Developing and documenting processes for project execution, identifying opportunities for process optimisation and implementing improvements
  • Providing regular communication to stakeholders, including executives and project managers

*Responsibilities may vary depending on the specific project and client

About you:

You are a Fluent Dutch and English speaker, with Bachelor/Master Degree in Engineering and eager to further your experience by working on a variety of projects and supporting renowned companies in their growth.

Profile:

  • Fluency in Dutch and English, written and spoken, is a must for the role
  • Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree from an Engineering school is a must
  • Relevant experience working as a PMO Engineer, Consultant, or similar Project Management roles
  • Previous experience in the Industrial, Aerospace, Naval, Rail, Renewable Energy, Construction or Supply Chain industries
  • Strong knowledge of project control methods, cost management, and budgeting techniques.
  • Experience in risk management, process mapping and process improvement methodologies
  • Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to engage stakeholders at all levels
  • Familiarity with project management tools (e.g., MS Project, Jira, Primavera, etc.).

To apply, please send your CV in English and Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.

Requirements

Dutch, English, PMO Engineer, Project Management

Salary

€40000 - €75000 per annum, Benefits: depending on experience
Want more jobs like this?Get Management / Consulting jobs in Amsterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Management Consultant - Dutch & English
Business Analytics Lead
IT Risk Officer
Data Protection Officer
Head of Compliance
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.