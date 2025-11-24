Dutch speaking PMO Engineer
Posted on November 24, 2025
Amsterdam
Dutch, English
About this role
Our client, a well-established, international consultancy firm specialising in Project, Program Management and Transformation is seeking a number of Dutch speaking PMO Engineers to work and support their clients in ad-hoc project delivery.
This is an exciting opportunity for someone who wants to be part of an established organisation, but do not want to miss out on the start-up vibe, with the opportunity to bring your ideas and knowledge and have the opportunity to grow within the company.
Key responsibilities:
- Engaging with key stakeholders to understand project requirements and ensuring alignment with business objectives
- Ensuring projects comply with internal policies, procedures, and relevant regulations while meeting quality standards
- Developing project plans, schedules, and time-lines, ensuring proper resource allocation and efficient execution
- Tracking project progress, managing changes, and ensuring compliance with cost and time parameters by utilising cost control techniques, such as Earned Value Management (EVM).
- Overseeing project budgets and monitoring expenses
- Identifying and assessing potential risks, developing mitigation strategies, and managing risk registers
- Developing and documenting processes for project execution, identifying opportunities for process optimisation and implementing improvements
- Providing regular communication to stakeholders, including executives and project managers
About you:
You are a Fluent Dutch and English speaker, with Bachelor/Master Degree in Engineering and eager to further your experience by working on a variety of projects and supporting renowned companies in their growth.
Profile:
- Fluency in Dutch and English, written and spoken, is a must for the role
- Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree from an Engineering school is a must
- Relevant experience working as a PMO Engineer, Consultant, or similar Project Management roles
- Previous experience in the Industrial, Aerospace, Naval, Rail, Renewable Energy, Construction or Supply Chain industries
- Strong knowledge of project control methods, cost management, and budgeting techniques.
- Experience in risk management, process mapping and process improvement methodologies
- Exceptional communication skills, with the ability to engage stakeholders at all levels
- Familiarity with project management tools (e.g., MS Project, Jira, Primavera, etc.).
To apply, please send your CV in English and Word format to Thomas.
languagematters is acting as an employment agency in relation to this vacancy.
Requirements
Dutch, English, PMO Engineer, Project Management
Salary
€40000 - €75000 per annum, Benefits: depending on experience
