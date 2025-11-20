Head of Compliance

You have extensive, hands-on experience across the full spectrum of financial services compliance—including AML, KYC, sanctions, and data protection.

You have a demonstrated history of leading and scaling high-performing teams, transforming compliance from a business requirement into a competitive advantage.

You thrive on creating efficient systems where none existed before. You see compliance not as a set of rules to enforce, but as a strategic system to build—one that protects the company while empowering it to move faster.

Your space to perform

We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼

🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset

👩‍💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.

🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years

📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget

🚴 A massive discount with UrbanSports for your wellbeing

🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)

💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us

🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options

💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq

💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills

🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style

All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.