Head of Compliance
About this role
This isn't your typical compliance role. We're looking for a visionary leader to architect a world-class compliance framework that doesn’t just mitigate risk, but actively builds trust and enables our global growth. You will be at the heart of our mission to deliver reliable, transparent, and effortlessly secure banking. If you're ready to move beyond the rulebook and build a compliance function that empowers innovation, this is your opportunity.
Take Ownership:
Lead, mentor, and scale our team of compliance specialists. You will be directly responsible for their performance in critical areas like KYC, AML, and transaction monitoring, ensuring operational excellence across all our markets.
Be the go-to expert for international expansion. You will provide the strategic roadmap that turns regulatory hurdles into clear, actionable project plans, making our entry into new countries a reality.
Work directly with our product and engineering teams to embed compliance controls into the user journey. Your goal is to make safety and security a frictionless, invisible part of the bunq experience.
You will personally lead our engagements with global regulators, financial partners, and auditors. You'll be the one at the table, building trust and providing clear, credible answers about our operations.
You will identify and implement cutting-edge compliance technology, including AI and automation. The mission is to detect risk more effectively, eliminate manual work, and deliver a faster, smoother experience for our legitimate users.
Requirements
You have extensive, hands-on experience across the full spectrum of financial services compliance—including AML, KYC, sanctions, and data protection.
You have a demonstrated history of leading and scaling high-performing teams, transforming compliance from a business requirement into a competitive advantage.
You thrive on creating efficient systems where none existed before. You see compliance not as a set of rules to enforce, but as a strategic system to build—one that protects the company while empowering it to move faster.
Your space to perform
We give you the space and the tools you need to succeed 💪🏼
🤟 Great, international colleagues who share your mindset
👩💻 Hybrid setup: after 3 months in-office, work 2 days remote, 3 days in-office weekly.
🧳 Digital Nomad program: work remotely 1 week per quarter after 1 year and 3 weeks per quarter after 2 years
📚 We support growth with bunq Academy and €1500 annual learning budget
🚴 A massive discount with UrbanSports for your wellbeing
🚌 Travel expenses are covered whether you come walking or by bike, bus or car (though we prefer green choices 🌳)
💻 A MacBook so you can Get Shit Done with us
🥦 Delicious lunches from our fabulous in-house chefs with vegan and vegetarian options
💰 An optional pension plan with monthly contribution from bunq
💸 Monthly contribution to your phone and internet bills
🍻 Friday drinks and other celebrations - bunq style
All new hires are subject to Pre-employment Screening (PES), which includes checks conducted by our third-party partner, DISA. This is part of our commitment to a secure and trustworthy workplace.